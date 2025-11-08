Joliet Marine veteran is ‘huge advocate for mental health’

Marine veteran Jeremy Eaton enjoys spending time with his dog Riot, who is being trained as a therapy dog by K9s for Veterans, at the Hammel Woods Dog Park in Shorewood on Oct. 2, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

U.S. Marine veteran and Joliet police detective Jeremy Eaton helps area veterans manage their mental health in five different ways.

He’s the founder of the Chicago chapter of Heroes on the Water, an ambassador with the We Defy Foundation, a staff instructor at Dive Right in Scuba in Plainfield (which offers a program for veterans to become dive professionals), a member of the Joliet Police Department’s Battle Buddies program and has a therapy dog through K9s for Veterans.

“I’m a huge advocate for mental health for first responders and veterans,” the 47-year-old Eaton said. “If there’s something you like, I’ll find a way for you to have that outlet.”

Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-led, donation-funded nonprofit that provides no-cost therapeutic kayak fishing experiences to veterans, first responders, active-duty military members and their families across the U.S., according to the website.

Eaton recently formed the Chicago chapter, which holds monthly events, April through October, and special women-only events. The Chicago chapter serves Will, Cook and DuPage counties.

“Last year I was sitting on my kayak and fishing at Lake Chaminwood, and I’m out there all by myself with nobody around me,” Eaton said. “It was so peaceful and I just forgot my problems, my worries; they’re all just left on the shore. And I thought, ‘How can I bring this to help other first responders and veterans forget their worries?’”

Marine veteran Jeremy Eaton enjoys spending time with his dog Riot, who is being trained as a therapy dog by K9s for Veterans, at the Hammel Woods Dog Park in Shorewood on Oct. 2, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Heroes on the Water provided 30 kayaks, trailers, fishing poles, rod and reel combos – everything Eaton needed to run the program, he said.

No experience is necessary is participate.

“We have people there to teach you how to kayak to help you rig your fishing pole,” Eaton said.

For more information, visit heroesonthewater.org.

We Defy Foundation

We Defy Foundation gives combat veterans with military-connected disabilities an outlet for overcoming challenges through Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and fitness training, according to the foundation’s website.

Eaton said he’s involved with “a couple gyms in the area that provide the experience.” In fact, Jiu Jitsu is Eaton’s main outlet, along with weightlifting, he said.

“Every morning at 5 a.m., I go to the gym,” Eaton said.

For more information, visit wedefyfoundation.org.

Scuba diving

Eaton started scuba diving 25 years ago and began teaching the sport in 2009, he said.

He wants to get involved with the Chicago chapter of Diveheart, which “builds confidence, independence and self-esteem in the lives of children, adults and veterans with disabilities through scuba diving, scuba therapy and related activities,” according to the Diveheart website.

“Scuba diving is a very tranquil thing you can do as recreational therapy,” Eaton said. “It’s so peaceful under the water.”

For more information, visit diveheart.org.

Marine veteran Jeremy Eaton’s dog Riot, wears a harness depicting the Heroes on the Water insignia , at the Hammel Woods Dog Park in Shorewood on Oct. 2, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Battle Buddy

The Joliet Police Department Battle Buddy program helps participating officers connect with veterans before a crisis occurs and works with them “after a negative event in their lives to reduce recidivism,” according to the Joliet Police Department’s Battle Buddy program website.

[ Joliet police’s Battle Buddy program looks out for veterans in crisis ]

Eaton said the goal is to guide veterans through a mental health crisis “before they end up on the criminal side” and making sure veterans receive the resources they need, even if they are charged with a crime.

For more information, email JPDBattleBuddy@joliet.gov.

K9s for Veterans

Eaton said he served the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years, including serving in Iraq from 2003 to 2004.

He left the the military in 2005 and “became a cop right after,” he said. He’s married to Amanda and they are parents to 11-year-old Amanda, Eaton said.

Because Eaton also prioritizes caring for his own mental health (“I have to be careful and make sure I’m taking care of myself on top of everybody’s else’s needs,” he said), Eaton now has a Belgian Malinois named Riot, which he acquired from K9s for Veterans a year ago.

[ Plainfield veteran Michael Tellerino dedicated to veterans with PTSD ]

K9s for Veterans helps veterans with post traumatic stress disorder transition back to civilian life through trained service dogs – and provides “free food and basic medical care for the life of the service dog,” according to the nonprofit’s website.

Eaton said Riot is a “ball of energy” and that it’s Eaton’s job to attend weekly trainings with Riot.

“He does provide a sense of comfort and it gives me another purpose,” Eaton said. “My purpose is to make sure he is trained well and to work as a service dog. And on the helping side, he’s going to be the one to comfort me and comfort the family when we’re going through issues.”

For more information, visit k9sforveteransnfp.org.