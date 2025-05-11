The Herald-News area’s high school sports for May 11 through May 17

Plainfield North's Lauren Dellangelo (left) and Aniya Poindexter finish first and second in the 100m during Southwest Prairie Conference Girls Track and Field Meet in Minooka. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Monday, May 12

Baseball: Beecher at Gardner-South Wilmington, Herscher at Peotone, Joliet Catholic at Benet, Joliet West at Plainfield East, Lemont at Oak Forest, Lincoln-Way Central at Andrew, Lincoln-Way West at Lockport, Lisle at Reed-Custer, Manteno at Coal City, Minooka at Oswego, Morris at Sycamore, Plainfield North at Bolingbrook, Plainfield South at Plainfield Central, Providence at St. Ignatius, Romeoville at Joliet Central, Seneca at St. Bede, Wilmington at Streator, Woodland at Dwight, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Herscher at Peotone, Joliet Central at Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central at Andrew, Lincoln-Way West at Stagg, Lisle at Reed-Custer, Manteno at Coal City, Minooka at Oswego East, Morris at Kaneland, Oak Forest at Lemont, Oswego at Plainfield North, Plainfield Central at Plainfield East, Providence at Downers Grove North, Romeoville at Plainfield South, Sandburg at Lockport, Seneca at St. Bede, Wilmington at Streator, Woodland at Dwight, Yorkville at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Morris, Seneca at Pontiac, 4 p.m.; Plainfield Central, Plainfield North, Plainfield South in Plainfield/Naperville Distance Meet, 6:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Coal City in Last Chance Meet at St. Anne; Morris, Prairie Central, Seneca at Pontiac, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: IC Catholic at Morris, 4:30 p.m.; Andrew at Lemont, 5 p.m.

Boys tennis: Andrew at Joliet, Bolingbrook vs. Brother Rice at Moraine Valley, Minooka at Lincoln-Way Central, Providence at Lincoln-Way West, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Joliet Catholic at Joliet West, Lemont at Oak Forest, 6 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Providence at Lockport, 6:45 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Naperville Central at Plainfield, Resurrection at Providence, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 13

Baseball: Bolingbrook at Plainfield North, Coal City at Manteno, Dwight at Woodland, Illinois Lutheran at Gardner-South Wilmington, Joliet Central at Romeoville, Oak Forest at Lemont, Oswego at Minooka, Peotone at Herscher, Plainfield Central at Plainfield South, Plainfield East at Joliet West, Reed-Custer at Lisle, St. Bede at Seneca, St. Ignatius at Providence, Streator at Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Coal City at Manteno, Downers Grove South at Plainfield East, Dwight at Woodland, Illinois Lutheran at Gardner-South Wilmington, Peotone at Herscher, Plainfield South at Joliet West, Providence at Joliet Catholic, Reed-Custer at Lisle, St. Bede at Seneca, Streator at Wilmington, T.F. North at Lemont (DH), 4:30 p.m.; Beecher at Lincoln-Way Central, 5 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Oswego, 6:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Mother McAuley, TBD

Girls soccer: Coal City at LaSalle-Peru, Joliet West at Oswego, Minooka at Plainfield North, Plainfield East at Bolingbrook, Romeoville at Plainfield South, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Central at Plainfield Central, 6 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Homewood-Flossmoor, Stagg at Lincoln-Way East, 6:15 p.m.

Boys tennis: Coal City at LaSalle-Peru, Lockport at Neuqua Valley, Plainfield South at Lincoln-Way West, Providence at De La Salle, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Morris in I-8 Conference Meet at Rochelle

Boys volleyball: Bolingbrook at Oswego, Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lockport, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East, Joliet Central at Romeoville, Lincoln-Way West at Sandburg, Oswego East at Joliet West, Plainfield Central at Minooka, Plainfield North at Plainfield East, Yorkville at Plainfield South, 5:30 p.m.; Providence at Fenwick, 6 p.m.; Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Benet at Lincoln-Way, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, May 14

Baseball: Benet at Joliet Catholic, Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Lincoln-Way East, St. Patrick at Providence, Sycamore at Morris, 4:30 p.m.; Minooka at Oswego, 7 p.m.

Softball: Gardner-South Wilmington at Pontiac, Lemont at Reavis, Lincoln-Way Central at Sandburg, Oswego East at Plainfield North, Plainfield East at Joliet Central, Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way West, Minooka at Yorkville, Romeoville at Plainfield Central, Sycamore at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville in SPC Conference Meet at Joliet Central, 3 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport in SWSC Conference Meet at Homewood-Flossmoor, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at SSC Conference Meet, TBD

Girls track and field: Bolingbrook, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Downers Grove South Class 3A Sectional; Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lockport, Romeoville at Lockport Class 3A Sectional

Girls soccer: Providence at Wheaton Academy, 7 p.m.

Boys tennis: Bolingbrook, Joliet, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville in SPC Tournament at Plainfield East, 1:30 p.m.; Lemont at SSC Conference Tournament, TBD

Boys volleyball: Lockport at Hinsdale Central, Providence at Evergreen Park, 5:30 p.m.

Girls water polo: G2: (1) Lincoln-Way Central vs. Winner G1 in Lincoln-Way West Sectional; G4: (2) Waubonsie Valley vs. (7) Lockport in Naperville North Sectional, G4: (2) Lincoln-Way East vs. (7) Homewood-Flossmoor in Lincoln-Way West Sectional, 7 p.m.; G5: (3) Lincoln-Way West vs. (6) Bradley-Bourbonnais in Lincoln-Way West Sectional, 8 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: St. Francis at Providence, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 15

Baseball: Coal City at Kankakee, Gardner-South Wilmington at Illinois Lutheran, Joliet West at Plainfield East, Morris at Sycamore, Peotone at Dwight, Plainfield North at Bolingbrook, Plainfield South at Plainfield Central, Princeton at Seneca, Providence at St. Rita, Reavis at Lemont, Romeoville at Joliet Central, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Coal City at Ottawa, Gardner-South Wilmington at Illinois Lutheran, Joliet West at Romeoville, Marist at Lockport, Oswego East at Bolingbrook, Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, Plainfield North at Minooka, Plainfield South at Plainfield East, Providence at Homewood-Flossmoor, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Dwight, Seneca, Wilmington at Seneca Class 1A Sectional; Coal City, Morris, Peotone, Reed-Custer at Pontiac Class 2A Sectional; Joliet Catholic, Providence at TBD Class 2A Sectional; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Plainfield South at Rock Island Class 3A Sectional; TBD

Girls soccer: Oswego East at Plainfield North, 4:30 p.m.; Willowbrook at Providence, 6 p.m.; Hinsdale South at Bolingbrook, 6:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Bolingbrook, Joliet, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at SPC Tournament, 1:30 p.m.; Coal City at Mendota; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Tournament; Morris at Princeton 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at SSC Conference Tournament, TBD

Boys volleyball: Andrew at Lincoln-Way Central, Joliet West at Joliet Central, Lemont at Evergreen Park, Lockport at Homewood-Flossmoor, Minooka at Yorkville, Oswego at Plainfield North, Plainfield East at Oswego East, Plainfield South at Bolingbrook, Romeoville at Plainfield Central, Wheaton Warrenville South at Lincoln-Way East, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Montini at Providence, 6 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Marist, 6:15 p.m.

Boys water polo: G2: (1) Lincoln-Way East vs. Winner G1 at Lincoln-Way West Sectional, 5 p.m.; G3: (4) Lincoln-Way Central vs. (5) Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way West Sectional; G4: (2) Waubonsie Valley vs. (7) Lockport in Naperville North Sectional, 7 p.m.; G5: (3) Lincoln-Way West vs. (6) Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way West Sectional, 8 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Oak Forest at Minooka, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 16

Baseball: Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central, Prairie Central at Reed-Custer, Seneca at Gardner-South Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Lockport, 6 p.m.

Softball: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, Dwight at Gardner-South Wilmington, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way East, Joliet Central at Rich, Lincoln-Way West at Lockport, Prairie Central at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.; Seneca at Rockridge Classic, TBD

Boys track and field: Providence in CCL Championship at Loyola Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: M1: (3) Joliet Catholic vs. (6) Chicago Christian at Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional; M1: (2) Coal City vs. (7) Manteno at Class 1A Manteno Regional, 4:30 p.m.; M2: (3) Reed-Custer vs. (5) Beecher at Class 1A Manteno Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Providence at CCL Championships, 8 a.m.

Boys volleyball: Barrington, Niles North at Lincoln-Way East Triangular; Plainfield South at Vernon Hills Quad, TBD

Boys water polo: G6: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3 at Lincoln-Way West Sectional, 7 p.m.; G7: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5 at Naperville North Sectional, G7: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5 at Lincoln-Way West Sectional, 8 p.m.

Girls water polo: G6: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3 at Lincoln-Way West Sectional, 5 p.m; G7: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5 at Naperville North Sectional, G7: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5 at Lincoln-Way West Sectional, 6 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Lincoln-Way at Providence, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 17

Baseball: Coal City at Rochester (DH), Joliet Catholic at St. Viator (DH), Joliet West at Andrew, 10 a.m.; Romeoville at Lemont, St. Rita at Providence, 11 a.m.; Minooka at Lockport, 6 p.m.

Softball: Lockport, Minooka, Yorkville at Lockport Strike Out Cancer Triangular, 9 a.m.; Beecher at Lemont (DH), Coal City at Pontiac, 10 a.m.; Andrew at Providence, Romeoville at Oak Lawn, 11 a.m.; Coal City vs. Limestone at Pontiac, noon; Seneca at Rockridge Classic, TBD

Girls soccer: M2: (4) Bishop McNamara vs. (6) Wilmington at Class 1A Herscher Regional, 1 p.m.; M1: (17) Plainfield South at (16) Yorkville in Class 3A Metea Valley Regional; M1: (18) Bolingbrook at (15) East Aurora in Class 3A Naperville Central Regional, M1: (17) Oak Lawn Richards at (14) Joliet Central in Class 3A Joliet Central Regional, TBD

Boys tennis: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Tournament, 9 a.m.; Morris at Interstate Eight Conference Tournament, TBD

Boys volleyball: Joliet West, Lincoln-Way East at Lyons Triangular, 9 a.m.

Boys water polo: G8: Winner G6 vs. Winner G7 at Lincoln-Way West Sectional, 9 a.m; G8: Winner G6 vs. Winner G7 at Naperville North Sectional, 11:30 a.m.

Girls water polo: G8: Winner G6 vs. Winner G7 at Lincoln-Way West Sectional, 8 a.m.; G8: Winner G6 vs. Winner G7 at Naperville North Sectional, 10 a.m.

Boys lacrosse: Providence at Nazareth, 10 a.m.; Wheaton North at Lockport, 11:45 a.m.

Girls lacrosse: Lockport vs. Verona, Wisc. at Beloit College 10 a.m.; Lockport vs. Oregon, Wisc. at Beloit College, 1 p.m.