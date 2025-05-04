The Herald-News prep sports schedule for May 4-10, 2025

Bolingbrook's Thomas McDermott slides into home plate against Joliet Central. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Monday, May 5

Baseball: Andrew at Lincoln-Way West, Bolingbrook at Oswego East, Grant Park at Dwight, Joliet Catholic at Marist, Joliet Central at Plainfield Central, Kaneland at Morris, Lexington at Gardner-South Wilmington, Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way East at Stagg, Lockport at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Minooka at Plainfield North, Peotone at Wilmington, Plainfield East at Plainfield South, Reed-Custer at Coal City, Romeoville at Joliet West, St. Laurence at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lockport, Joliet Central at Oswego East, Joliet West at Minooka, Lexington at Gardner-South Wilmington, Lincoln-Way West at Andrew, Nazareth at Joliet Catholic, Ottawa at Morris, Peotone at Wilmington, Plainfield Central at Bolingbrook, Plainfield South at Oswego, Providence at Mother McAuley, Reed-Custer at Coal City, Romeoville at Plainfield North, Stagg at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Dwight in TCC Conference Meet at Seneca, 3 p.m.; Coal City, Morris, Peotone, Wilmington in Black Diamond Classic at Coal City, 4 p.m.; Kaneland at Plainfield North; Hinsdale South, Marmion, Oswego, Plainfield Central at Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Dwight in TCC Conference Meet in Seneca, 3 p.m.; Coal City, Morris, Peotone, Providence, Wilmington in Black Diamond Classic at Coal City, 4 p.m.; Plainfield East at Yorkville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Morris at Kaneland, Romeoville at Plainfield Central, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Carmel, 5 p.m.; Bishop McNamara at Reed-Custer, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Naperville Invitational, TBD

Boys tennis: Plainfield North at Lemont, Pontiac at Coal City, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Hinsdale Central at Bolingbrook, Plainfield North at Neuqua Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Badminton: Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at Sandburg Sectional, TBD

Boys water polo: Neuqua Valley at Lincoln-Way East, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Mother McAuley at Lincoln-Way Central, 5 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Neuqua Valley, Lockport at Metea Valley, 6 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Marist at Lincoln-Way, 6:30 p.m.; York at Lockport, 6:45 p.m.; Minooka at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:15 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Plainfield East at Oswego, Providence at St. Laurence, 5 p.m.; Lincoln-Way at York, 5:30 p.m.; Lockport at Minooka, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 6

Baseball: Coal City at Reed-Custer, Fisher at Dwight, Joliet West at Romeoville, Oak Lawn at Lemont, Oswego East at Bolingbrook, Ottawa Marquette at Seneca, Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, Plainfield North at Minooka, Plainfield South at Plainfield East, Providence at St. Laurence in Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament, St. Anne at Gardner-South Wilmington, Wilmington at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Bremen at Lemont, Coal City at Reed-Custer, Donovan at Gardner-South Wilmington, Newark at Dwight, Ottawa Marquette at Seneca, Plainfield North at Batavia, Providence at Resurrection, Wilmington at Peotone, Yorkville Christian at Seneca, 4:30 p.m.; Stagg at Lincoln-Way Central, 4:45 p.m.

Boys track and field: Seneca in TCC Meet at Seneca, 3 p.m.; Hillcrest, Lemont at Argo; Minooka, Oswego East, Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Minooka Quad; Peotone, Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Seneca in TCC Meet at Seneca, 3 p.m.; Clifton Central, Peotone, Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Herscher at Peotone, Lincoln-Way West at Lockport, Minooka at Yorkville, Oswego at Plainfield North, Plainfield East at Oswego East, Plainfield South at Bolingbrook, Wilmington at Streator, 4:30 p.m.; Richards at Lemont, 5 p.m.; Joliet West at Joliet Central, 6 p.m.; Andrew at Lincoln-Way East, 6:15 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Providence, 6:30 p.m.; Manteno at Coal City, 6:45 p.m.

Boys tennis: Minooka at Plainfield North, Plainfield East at Bolingbrook, Romeoville at Plainfield South, 4 p.m.; Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way Central, Joliet at Oswego; LaSalle-Peru, Princeton at Coal City; Lemont at Tinley Park, Lincoln-Way West at Sandburg, Lockport at Lincoln-Way East, Morris at Sycamore, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Bolingbrook at Oswego East, Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, Minooka at Romeoville, Oswego at Plainfield East, Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Joliet West, Reavis at Lemont, Sandburg at Lockport, Yorkville at Joliet Central, 5:30 p.m.; Providence at Marmion, 6 p.m.

Girls water polo: Elk Grove at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Providence at Brother Rice, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7

Baseball: Beecher at Peotone, Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lockport, Hinckley-Big Rock at Seneca, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way Central, Lemont at Hinsdale Central, Lincoln-Way West at Andrew, Marist at Joliet Catholic, Morris at Kaneland, Stagg at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Argo at Lemont, Beecher at Peotone, Bolingbrook at Joliet West, Dwight at Gardner-South Wilmington, Grant Park at Reed-Custer, Joliet Catholic at Nazareth, Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Stagg, Minooka at Plainfield South, Morris at Rochelle, Oswego at Plainfield East, Oswego East at Plainfield Central, Plainfield North at Joliet Central, Providence at Loyola, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way East, Yorkville at Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Joliet West at Joliet Central, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Joliet Catholic at ESCC Conference Meet, 2 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville in SPC Conference Meet at Minooka, 3 p.m.

Girls soccer: Oswego East at Joliet West, Sycamore at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Lemont at Providence, Lincoln-Way West at Minooka, Ottawa at Lincoln-Way Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Mt. Carmel at Lincoln-Way West, 5:30 p.m.; Joliet Central at Bloom, Montini at Joliet Catholic, 6 p.m.

Boys water polo: Neuqua Valley at Lockport, York at Lincoln-Way East, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Lockport at Neuqua Valley, 5 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at York, 6 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Lockport at Lincoln-Way, 6:45 p.m.; Minooka at Dunlap, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Rosary at Providence, 5:15 p.m.; Lockport at Lincoln-Way, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, May 8

Baseball: Bolingbrook at Oswego East, Brother Rice at Providence, Gardner-South Wilmington vs. St. Anne at Donovan, Joliet Catholic at Lockport, Joliet Central at Plainfield Central, Kaneland at Morris, Lemont at Blue Island Eisenhower, Minooka at Plainfeld North, Newark at Coal City, Plainfield East at Plainfield South, Plano at Wilmington, Romeoville at Joliet West, Seneca at Ottawa Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Blue Island Eisenhower at Lemont, Gardner-South Wilmington at Donovan, Joliet Catholic at Manteno, Joliet Central at Yorkville, Joliet West at Oswego East, Newark at Coal City, Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, Plainfield East at Minooka, Plainfield South at Bolingbrook, Providence at Beecher, Reed-Custer at Morris, Romeoville at Oswego, Seneca at Ottawa Marquette, Wilmington at Bloom, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at St. Charles North, 5 p.m.

Boys track and field: Coal City, Peotone, Reed-Custer, Wilmington in I-8 Conference Meet at Herscher, 3 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at ESCC Conference Meet, TBD

Girls track and field: Coal City, Peotone, Reed-Custer, Wilmington in I-8 Conference Meet at Herscher, 3 p.m.; Lemont at SCC Conference Meet; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Conference Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Bolingbrook at Joliet West, Lockport at Stagg, Oswego at Romeoville, Ottawa at Wilmington, Peotone at Urbana University, Plainfield Central at Oswego East, Yorkville at Plainfield East; 4:30 p.m.; Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield North at Joliet Central, Plainfield South at Minooka, Tinley Park at Lemont, 5 p.m.; Lisle at Reed-Custer, 5:30 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, 6:15 p.m.; Providence at St. Ignatius, 6:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Plainfield North at West Aurora, 4 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lockport, Lincoln-Way East at Andrew, Lincoln-Way West at Stagg, Morris at Coal City, T.F. South at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Joliet Central at Bolingbrook, Joliet West at Minooka, Lemont at Blue Island Eisenhower, Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor, Lockport at Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield Central at Yorkville, Plainfield East at Plainfield South, Plainfield North at Romeoville, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Mt. Carmel at Providence, 6 p.m.; Nazareth at Joliet Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Boys water polo: Bremen at Lincoln-Way Central, 6 p.m.

Girls water polo: Bremen at Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West at Schaumburg, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Montini at Providence, 6 p.m.; Minooka at Plainfield, 6:45 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Plainfield at St. Francis, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 9

Baseball: Andrew at Lincoln-Way Central, Dwight at Hinckley-Big Rock, Lockport at Lincoln-Way West, Minooka at Lincoln-Way East, Oswego at Morris, Reavis at Bolingbrook, Reed-Custer at Seneca, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Herscher at Dwight, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way Central, Kankakee at Peotone, Lincoln-Way East at Lockport, Lincoln-Way West at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Manteno at Seneca, Providence at St. Laurence, Waubonsie Valley at Plainfield Central, Wilmington at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Flanagan, Tri-Point at Dwight, 4 p.m.; Joliet Central, Lemont, Lincoln-Way East, Romeoville at Oswego East Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West at Hinsdale Central Invitational; Lockport, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Lockport Invitational; Minooka at Conant Invitational, 5 p.m.; Peotone at Clifton Central, 6 p.m.

Girls track and field: Flanagan, Tri-Point at Dwight; Morris in I-8 Conference Meet at Morris, 4 p.m.; Peotone at Clifton Central, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer: Plainfield North at Yorkville, 4:30 p.m.; Morris at Reed-Custer, 5:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Joliet Catholic in ESCC Championships at Benet, 10 a.m.; Morris in Tom Pitchford Invitational at Metamora, 2 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East in Naper-Valley Invitational at Benet, 3 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Joliet Catholic, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East at Willowbrook Invitational, 6 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Fishers (Ind.) Invitational, TBD

Boys lacrosse: Riverside-Brookfield at Lemont, 6:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Downers Grove North at Lincoln-Way, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 10

Baseball: Reed-Custer at St. Joseph Ogden Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Carmel at Joliet Catholic (DH), Kaneland at Romeoville (DH), Lemont at Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way East at Andrean (Ind.), Minooka at Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield South at Metea Valley, Sandburg at Plainfield East (DH), Shepard at Wilmington, 10 a.m.; Plainfield Central at Prospect (DH), 10:30 a.m.; Lockport at Barrington, Plano at Gardner-South Wilmington, Providence at Brother Rice, 11 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East vs. Zionsville (Ind.) at Andrean, Ind., 12:30 p.m.

Softball: Lemont vs. Edwardsville at Pontiac; Lincoln-Way East at Oswego, Lockport at West Aurora, Morris at Seneca, Plainfield South at Wheaton Warrenville South (DH), Rock Island at Minooka (DH), Providence at Evergreen Park, Willowbrook at Bolingbrook (DH), Wilmington at Rich, Yorkville Christian at Plainfield East (DH), 10 a.m.; Lexington at Dwight, Naperville Central at Lincoln-Way West, 11 a.m.; Lemont at Pontiac, 11:45 a.m.; Herscher at Seneca, 1 p.m.

Boys track and field: Providence at Carlin Nalley Invtational at Lisle, 9 a.m.; Seneca at Genoa-Kingston Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls track and field: Providence in GCAC Championships at Loyola, 9 a.m.; Seneca at Genoa-Kingston Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls soccer: Lemont at Blue Island Eisenhower, 10 a.m.; Hinsdale South at Providence, Lincoln-Way East at Glenbard West, Lockport at Plainfield Central, 11 a.m.

Boys tennis: Joliet Catholic, Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield South, Providence at Lockport Invitational; Lincoln-Way East in Naper-Valley Invitational at Benet, 8 a.m.; Morris in Tom Pitchford Invitational at Morris, 8:30 a.m.

Boys volleyball: Joliet Catholic, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East at Willowbrook Invitational, Minooka at Marmion, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Fishers (Ind.) Invitational, TBD

Boys lacrosse: Minooka at Batavia, 11:30 a.m.; Lemont at Plainfield, 11:45 a.m.: Washington at Lockport, 12:45 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Providence at Homewood-Flossmoor, 10:30 a.m.

Girls lacrosse: Normal Community West at Plainfield, 10 a.m.