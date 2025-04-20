The Herald-News prep sports schedule for April 20-26

Joliet Central's Daniel Quiros throws a pitch during a nonconference game against Bolingbrook. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Monday, April 21

Baseball: Bolingbrook at Yorkville, Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East, Bremen at Lemont, Herscher at Reed-Custer, Joliet Catholic at Brother Rice, Joliet West at Joliet Central, Lincoln-Way Central at Sandburg, Lincoln-Way West at Homewood-Flossmoor, Momence at Gardner-South Wilmington, Oswego East at Minooka, Ottawa at Morris, Peotone at Streator, Plainfield East at Plainfield Central, Plainfield North at Oswego, Plainfield South at Romeoville, Putnam County at Dwight, Seneca at Woodland, Wilmington at Coal City, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Bolingbrook at Oswego East, Herscher at Reed-Custer, Joliet Central at Plainfield Central, Lemont at Bremen, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, Marist at Joliet Catholic, Minooka at Plainfield North, Peotone at Streator, Plainfield East at Plainfield South, Putnam County at Dwight, Rochelle at Morris, Romeoville at Joliet West, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way Central, Seneca at Woodland, Wilmington at Coal City, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Clifton Central, Coal City at Wilmington; Evergreen Park, Lemont, T.F. North at T.F. South; 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Central at Yorkville, TBD

Girls track and field: Plainfield North at Plainfield Central, 4 p.m.; Clifton Central, Coal City at Wilmington; 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Indian Creek at Reed-Custer, Joliet West at BODYARMOR Series; Morris at Sycamore, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Stagg, 4:45 p.m.

Boys tennis: Lincoln-Way East at Metea Valley, West Chicago at Plainfield Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Bremen at Providence, Joliet Central at Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way East at Stagg, Romeoville at Waubonsie Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Bishop McNamara, 6 p.m.

Badminton: Plainfield East at Bolingbrook, Romeoville at Plainfield South, 4 p.m.; Joliet Central at Plainfield Central, Joliet West at Oswego, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Minooka at Lockport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Minooka at Mother McAuley, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 22

Baseball: Coal City at Wilmington, Dwight at Putnam County, Gardner-South Wilmington at Clifton Central, Joliet Central at Joliet West, Lemont at Bremen, Lincoln-Way East at Brother Rice, Minooka at Oswego East, Oswego at Plainfield North, Plainfield Central at Plainfield East, Providence at Marmion, Reed-Custer at Herscher, Romeoville at Plainfield South, Streator at Peotone, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell at Seneca, Yorkville at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Coal City at Wilmington, Downers Grove South at Lincoln-Way East, Dwight at Putnam County, Gardner-South Wilmington at Clifton Central, Hinsdale South at Providence, Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Minooka at Oswego, Morris at Newark, Reed-Custer at Herscher, Streator at Peotone, T.F. South at Lemont, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell at Seneca, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Dwight, Peotone, Wilmington in Tony Thorsen Invitational at Dwight, 3 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais, Lincoln-Way Central at Stagg; Joliet Catholic at Notre Dame Quad Invitational; Lincoln-Way East, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way West; Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley, Plainfield North at Naperville North; Ottawa at Morris; TBD at Seneca; 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Dwight, Peotone, Wilmington in Tony Thorsen Invitational at Dwight, 3 p.m.; TBD at Seneca, 4 p.m.; Joliet Central, Yorkville at Oswego East; Evergreen Park, Lemont, T.F. South at T.F. North; Lincoln-Way Central, Stagg at Bradley-Bourbonnais; Ottawa at Morris; Plainfield East at Minooka; 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Joliet West at Yorkville, Peotone at Streator, Plainfield East at Plainfield Central, Plainfield North at Plainfield South, Romeoville at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.; Oswego East at Joliet Central, 5 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East, 6:15 p.m.; Wilmington at Coal City, 6:45 p.m.; Providence at Montini, 7 p.m.

Boys tennis: Plainfield North at Romeoville, 4 p.m.; Joliet at Minooka, Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Lisle at Coal City, Plainfield Central at Yorkville, Plainfield East at Plainfield South, Reavis at Lemont, Rochelle at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Lemont at Andrew, Lincoln-Way Central at Plainfield East, Lincoln-Way East at Minooka, Lockport at Plainfield South, Oswego East at Joliet Central, Providence at Joliet West, 5:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Carmel, 6:15 p.m.

Badminton: Lemont at Reavis, Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, Lockport at Lincoln-Way West, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Andrew at Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West at Stagg, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way East, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Andrew, Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, Stagg at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.; Lockport at Schaumburg, 6 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Timothy Christian at Lemont, 5 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Providence at Montini, Crystal Lake Central at Lincoln-Way, Plainfield at Downers Grove North, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 23

Baseball: Dwight at Gardner-South Wilmington, Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way Central, Morris at Ottawa, Providence at De La Salle, Reed-Custer at Beecher, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way West, Stagg at Lockport, Wilmington at St. Anne, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Coal City at Plano, Dwight at Gardner-South Wilmington, Joliet Catholic at Marist, Joliet West at Plainfield East, Kaneland at Morris, Lincoln-Way East at Homewood-Flossmoor, Lockport at Lincoln-Way West, Marian Catholic at Providence, Plainfield North at Bolingbrook, Plainfield South at Plainfield Central, Romeoville at Joliet Central, Wilmington at St. Anne, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Andrew, Lockport at Homewood-Flossmoor; Plainfield Central at Oswego East, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Andrew, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lockport; Bolingbrook at Romeoville; Lincoln-Way West, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way East; Providence at Montini Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: DePue at Wilmington, La Salle-Peru at Morris, Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, Minooka vs. Naperville Central at Naperville North Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Herscher at Reed-Custer, 5:30 p.m.; Lemont at Shepard, 6 p.m.

Boys tennis: Plainfield Centrral at Neuqua Valley, 4 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Joliet Central at Plainfield South, Wheaton North at Plainfield North, 5:30 p.m.

Badminton: Lincoln-Way West at Joliet Central, 4 p.m.; Plainfield East at St. Charles East, Romeoville at Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.; Minooka at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Downers Grove South at Lincoln-Way, 6:45 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Trinty at Providence, 5:15 p.m.; Sandburg at Lincoln-Way, 6:30 p.m.; St. Charles East at Minooka, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 24

Baseball: Bolingbrook at Yorkville, Bradley-Bourbonnais at Coal City, Clifton Central at Gardner-South Wilmington, Dwight at Seneca, Joliet West at Joliet Central, Lemont at Shepard, Lincoln-Way West at Sandburg, Lockport at Stagg, Oswego East at Minooka, Ottawa at Morris, Peotone at Westmont, Plainfield East at Plainfield Central, Plainfield North at Oswego, Plainfield South at Romeoville, Wilmington at Sandwich 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Bolingbrook at Minooka, Clifton Central at Gardner-South Wilmington, Dwight at Seneca, Joliet Central at Plainfield South, Lincoln-Way Central at Downers Grove North, Lincoln-Way East at Andrew, Morris at Serena, Plainfield Central at Joliet West, Plainfield East at Romeoville, Providence at Aurora Central Catholic, Shepard at Lemont, Wilmington at Beecher, Yorkville at Plainfield North, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Joliet West, Providence, Romeoville in Terry Englund Relays at Blue Island Eisenhower, Lockport, Minooka at Minooka Conference Clash Invitational; Lockport in Bob Fowler Throwers Invitational at West Aurora,4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Hinsdale Central Invitational, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field: Joliet Central, Joliet West, Plainfield South in Eagle Classic at Sandburg; Plainfield East in Carlson/Anderson Invitational at Batavia; Providence at Lockport Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Bolingbrook at Oswego East, Coal City at Herscher, Lemont at Reavis, Lisle at Wilmington, Oswego at Plainfield East, Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Joliet West, Reed-Custer at Peotone, Romeoville at Minooka, 4:30 p.m.; Minooka vs. Geneva at Naperville North Invitational, Yorkville at Joliet Central, 5 p.m.; Lockport at Andrew, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way, 6:15 p.m.

Boys tennis: Bolingbrook at Oswego, Plainfield Central at Minooka, Yorkville at Plainfield South, 4 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, Coal City at Kankakee, Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, Lincoln-Way West at Lockport, Morris at Lisle, Oak Forest at Lemont, Oswego East at Joliet, Plainfield North at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Andrew at Lincoln-Way West, Joliet West at Plainfield East, Lemont at Oak Lawn, Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way Central, Minooka at Joliet Central, Plainfield Central at Plainfield South, Plainfield North at Bolingbrook, Romeoville at Oswego East, Stagg at Lockport, 5:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at St. Patrick, 6:30 p.m.

Badminton: Andrew at Lincoln-Way Central, Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way West, Lemont at Oak Forest, Riverside-Brookfield at Plainfield Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way East, Sandburg at Lockport, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Lockport at Sandburg, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Lemont at Downers Grove South, 6:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Minooka at Normal Community West, 5 p.m.; Plainfield at Lockport, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, April 25

Baseball: Grant Park at Peotone, Lemont at Hinsdale Central, Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way East, Morris at Lockport, Providence at Marist, Seneca at Streator, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Coal City at Bishop McNamara, Grant Park at Peotone, Herscher at Morris, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lockport, Mother McAuley at Joliet Catholic, Ottawa Marquette at Reed-Custer, Plainfield North at Benet, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Fenwick, 4:45 p.m.

Boys track and field: Morris, Seneca in Titanomachy Meet at El Paso-Gridley; Plainfield East at Rock Island Invitational, 4 p.m.; Bolingbrook in Gary Haupert Invitational at Thornwood; Dwight, Peotone at Manteno Invitational; Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield Central at Red Grange Invitational at Wheaton Warrenville South, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Central, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield South at Tinley Park Invitational; 4:45 p.m.; Joliet Catholic in Don Relays at Niles Notre Dame, 5 p.m.; Plainfield North at Edwardsville Invitational, 6 p.m.

Girls track and field: Morris, Seneca in Titanomachy Meet at El Paso-Gridley, 4 p.m.; Dwight, Peotone at Manteno Invitational; Joliet Catholic, Lemont, Plainfield Central at Oswego Invitational; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Lockport Invitational; Minooka, Plainfield North at Neuqua Valley Invitational; Romeoville in Megan Sporny Invitational at West Aurora, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Lincoln-Way East at Oswego/Naperville Invite; 5 p.m.; Providence at Sacred Heart Griffin Tournament, TBD

Boys tennis: Niles Notre Dame at Joliet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield East, Providence at Brother Rice Smack Attack, 4:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield Central, Plainfield North in Richard Griesheim Invitational at Downers Grove South; Joliet West at Palatine Invitational, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way West at Glenbrook North Invitational, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 26

Baseball: Conant at Romeoville (DH), Dwight at Newark, Joliet Catholic at Niles Notre Dame, Minooka at Lincoln-Way East, Plainfield Central at Glenbard East (DH), Plainfield East at Neuqua Valley (DH), Plainfield North at Lemont, 10 a.m.; East Moline United at Providence, Joliet Central at Kankakee, Oak Forest at Lincoln-Way West, 11 a.m.

Softball: Joliet Catholic at St. Viator, Joliet Central at Bremen, Lemont at Lincoln-Way Central, Neuqua Valley at Minooka, Plainfield East at York (DH), West Aurora at Plainfield Central, Princeton at Seneca, 10 a.m.; Fenwick at Providence, 11 a.m.; Fieldcrest at Seneca, 1 p.m.

Boys track and field: Plainfield North at Edwardsville Invitational, 10 a.m.; Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Palatine Distance Night, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field: Bolingbrook at Thornwood Invitational, 9 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East in Sue P. Invite at Glenbard West, 9:30 a.m.; Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central, Minooka, Plainfield North at Palatine Distance Night, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer: Lincoln-Way East at Naperville Invitational, 9 a.m.; Joliet West at Blue Island Eisenhower, Lincoln-Way West at Lemont, 10 a.m.; Providence at Sacred Heart Griffin Tournament, TBD

Boys tennis: Joliet, Lemont, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield Central, Plainfield South at Joliet Invitational; Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield East, Romeoville at Lockport Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Morris, Plainfield North at Plainfield North Quad; Lincoln-Way East at Ottawa Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball: Bolingbrook, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield Central, Plainfield North in Richard Griesheim Invitational at Downers Grove South; Bloom, Crete-Monee, IMSA at Joliet Central Quad, 8 a.m.; Joliet West at Palatine Invitational, Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield East, Providence at Brother Rice Smack Attack, 9 a.m.

Badminton: Bolingbrook, Lemont at Oswego Invitational; Joliet Central, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Lincoln-Way East Mega Dual; Lockport at Oswego Invitational, 8 a.m.; Romeoville at Homewood-Flossmoor Quad, 8:30 a.m.; Joliet West at Hoffman Estates Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way West Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Hinsdale Central Quad, Lincoln-Way West at Glenbrook North Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys lacrosse: Lemont at Lincoln-Way, 11:30 a.m.; Hoffman Estates at Providence, noon