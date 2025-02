The Herald-News prep sports schedule for Feb. 24-March 1, 2025

Joliet Catholic's Emma Birsa (21) shoots a short jumper during a basketball game between Providence Catholic at Joliet Catholic. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Monday, February 24

Boys basketball: G1: (17) Joliet Central at (13) T.F. South at Class 4A Joliet Central Regional; G1: (19) Chicago Washington at (15) Providence in Class 3A Providence Regional; G1: (7) Peotone at (6) Beecher in Class 2A Coal City Regional, 6 p.m.; G1: (18) Plainfield Central at (15) Oswego in Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional; G2: (10) Reed-Custer at (5) Southland College Prep in Class 2A Coal City Regional; G1: (8) Dwight at (7) Ottawa Marquette in Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Regional; G2: (14) Gardner-South Wilmington at (3) Newark in Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Regional, TBD

Tuesday, February 25

Girls basketball: G2: Lockport vs. Lincoln-Way West at Class 4A Rich Township Sectional; G2: Waubonsie Valley vs. Bolingbrook at Class 4A Bolingbrook Sectional; G1: Reed-Custer vs. Watseka at Class 2A Herscher Sectional, 6 p.m.; G2: Providence v. T.F. North at Class 3A Marian Catholic Sectional; G2: Bishop McNamara vs. Seneca at Class 2A Herscher Sectional, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling: Joliet Catholic vs. Yorkville in IHSA Team Dual Sectional at Yorkville; Edwardsville vs. Lincoln-Way East in IHSA Team Dual Sectional at Yorkville; TBD

Boys track and field: Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley, Plainfield Central at Plainfield East, 4 p.m.

Girls track and field: Andrew, Crete-Monee, Providence at Lincoln-Way Central, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 26

Boys basketball: G2: (4) Bloom vs. Winner G1 at Class 4A Joliet Central Regional; G2: (1) Bolingbrook vs. Winner G1 at Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional; G2: (2) Waubonsie Valley vs. Winner G1 at Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional; G1: (3) Benet vs. (14) Plainfield East at Class 4A Oswego East Regional; G2: (2) Lemont vs. Winner G1 at Class 3A Lemont Regional; G2: (3) Marian Catholic vs. Winner G1 at Class 3A Providence Regional; G2: (4) Sterling vs. (6) Morris at Class 3A Morris Regional; G3: (2) Manteno vs. Winner G1 at Class 2A Coal City Regional; G3: (1) Joliet Catholic vs. Winner G1 at Class 2A Joliet Catholic Regional; G3: (1) Seneca vs. Winner G1 at Class 2A Princeton Regional; G4: (2) Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Winner G1 at Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Regional, 6 p.m.; G2: (6) Lockport vs. (10) Sandburg at Class 4A Marist Regional; G3: (8) Lincoln-Way Central vs. (9) Romeoville at Class 4A Romeoville Regional; G2: (7) Lincoln-Way East vs. (11) Lincoln-Way West at Class 4A Lincoln-Way East Regional; G3: (4) Joliet West vs. (12) Thornwood at Class 4A Joliet Central Regional; G2: (6) Oswego East vs. (11) Plainfield South at Class 4A Oswego East Regional; G2: (4) Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. (6) Minooka at Class 4A Normal Community West Regional; G4: (4) Wilmington vs. Winner G2 at Class 2A Joliet Catholic Regional; G3: (3) Coal City vs. Winner G2 at Class 2A Coal City Regional; G5: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3 at Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Plainfield East, Providence at Plainfield East Indoor Meet, 4 p.m.

Thursday, February 27

Girls basketball: G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 4A Rich Township Sectional; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 3A Marian Catholic Sectional; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 2A Herscher Sectional; 6 p.m.; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 4A Bolingbrook Sectional, 6:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Joliet West. Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Morris, Romeoville in Lincoln-Way East Indoor Meet at Olivet Nazarene, 4 p.m.

Girls track and field: Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lockport, Providence in Steelman Shuffle at Joliet Central, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, February 28

Boys basketball: G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 4A Marist Regional; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 4A Romeoville Regional; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 4A Lincoln-Way East Regional; G4: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3 at Class 4A Joliet Central Regional; G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional; G4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 4A Oswego East Regional; G4: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3 at Class 3A Providence Regional; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 3A Morris Regional, 6 p.m.; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 4A Normal Community West Regional; G4: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3 at Class 3A Lemont Regional; G5: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4 at Class 2A Joliet Catholic Regional; G5: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4 at Class 2A Coal City Regional; G5: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4 at Class 2A Princeton Regional; G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5 at Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Regional, 7 p.m.

Boys wrestling: IHSA Dual Team State Tournament at Bloomington, TBD

Girls wrestling: Bolingbrook: Alejandra Flores (115); Dwight: Avery Crouch (130); Joliet Catholic: Grace Laird (130); Joliet Central: Alisa Carter (105); Joliet West: Chloe Wong (105); Lemont: Molly O’Connor (125); Lincoln-Way Central: Riley Cooney (125), Zoe Dempsey (110), Ella Giertuga (140), Sadie Sparks (120); Lockport: Claudia Heeney (135), Sophie Kelner (190), Rebekah Ramirez (235); Morris: Morgan Congo (190); Plainfield Central: Alicia Tucker (170); Plainfield South: Teagan Aurich (155), Layla Spann (170); Romeoville: Daniela Santander (100); Seneca: Sammie Greisen (135) at IHSA State Meet at Bloomington, TBD

Boys swimming: TBD at IHSA State Meet in Westmont, TBD

Boys track and field: Minooka, Plainfield East at Huntley Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Lemont, Plainfield North at Plainfield North Invitational, 5 p.m.; Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Morris, Romeoville in Lincoln-Way East Indoor Classic at Olivet Nazarene University, TBD

Saturday, March 1

Boys wrestling: IHSA Dual Team State Tournament at Bloomington

Girls wrestling: IHSA State Meet in Bloomington, TBD

Boys swimming: IHSA State Meet in Westmont, TBD

Boys track and field: Bolingbrook, Lemont, Plainfield Central at Art Pahl Invitational; Joliet Catholic, Providence in ICOPS Meet at Loyola Academy; Peotone at Antioch, Providence in Cardinal Shot Put Invitational at Blue Island Eisenhower, 9 a.m.; Plainfield North at Normal Community West Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls track and field: Bolingbrook, Minooka, Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Homewood-Flossmoor ABC Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Marist, St. Ignatius at Lockport; 9 a.m.