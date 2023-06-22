2023 Herald-News Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Joliet West’s Billy Bailey Jr.

Billy Bailey Jr. allowed himself to believe through all the setbacks, injuries and frustration.
But the recent Joliet West graduate never believed he’d have an ending like this to his high school track and field career.
“I would have looked at them like they were crazy,” Bailey said. “I did not expect to have a season like this my senior year.”
“I did not expect to have a season like this my senior year.”— Bill Bailey Jr., Herald-News Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year
But Bailey did have that season, and because of his accomplishments he is the 2023 Joliet Herald-News Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
His high school career ended June 17 after competing in the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Meet, running with the Prestige Athletic Club. There, he took 14th place in the 400-meter dash (48.05 seconds) and 43rd place in the 200-meter dash (21.91 seconds) at the event held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
“To get 14th place in the nation, it was an amazing and great experience,” Bailey said of the 400. “Really, I was just honored to compete with the top people in the nation.”
That came on the heels of Bailey placing in the top four in all the sprint events at the IHSA State Finals. He set a new PR in every one at either the sectional or state, becoming a three-time all-stater.
The fact that he was even competing at this time of the season was not lost on Bailey and his coaches.
“I had the opportunity to coach Billy starting his sophomore year,” Joliet West track and field coach Joe Tucker said. “It was apparent from the start that he was a very talented athlete. Unfortunately for him, he got hurt during his first meet as a sophomore.
“He came back looking strong his junior year, but had little injuries throughout the season that kept him from getting into a strong routine. He took those setbacks in stride and worked hard throughout the summer of 2022. He was determined to have a solid track season in 2023.”
How did Bailey get back?
Old-fashioned hard work.
“Sophomore year I had a hip flexor strain, and junior year I had a hamstring and other lingering issues,” Bailey said. “Really, it was just all the hard work I put in to get back from those that paid off.”
Tucker saw that right away.
“From the beginning of our conditioning days in November, I could tell that Billy was healthy and focused on his goals,” Tucker said. “He set his goal of qualifying for state at the beginning of the season, but he took each day as an opportunity to improve.
“Our big team motto this season was to focus on the little things, make sure we do each drill, stretch or workout to the best of our ability for that day.”
It all came to fruition in the postseason.
Bailey took first in all three sprint events at the Class 3A Minooka Sectional (10.94 seconds in the 100, a 21.43 PR in the 200,and 47.73 seconds in the 400). Then in the state finals, Bailey was a medalist in each sprint.
He placed fourth (10.94 seconds, with a PR of 10.90 seconds in the preliminaries) in the 100-meter dash and fourth (21.89 seconds) in the 200. He nearly won the 400 (47.28 seconds, a PR) but got edged out by a fraction of a second and placed second to Champaign Centennial senior Daniel Lacy, who won all three sprint events.
But Bailey, who loved being pushed by another local state-qualifying runner, Lincoln-Way West sophomore Austin Rowswell, had a PR in each race and was happy with that.
“I felt good after the races,” he said. “It just felt good to be in that position, especially from where I was last year.”
State culminated an incredible season for Bailey.
“Billy had an amazing outdoor track season,” Tucker said. “He did not lose a single individual race until the state finals. He set school records for the 100 and 400 meters. He was also the Southwest Prairie Conference Champion in the 4x100, 100 and 400.
“He had a fantastic season on the track, but he also had an amazing impact on our program. His leadership and influence helped the team achieve success.”
Being at state also allowed Bailey to compete on the track at Eastern Illinois University for the first time. He will be running a lot more there, as he will be attending the college in Charleston this fall.
“I can’t wait to get there, compete and work with all the top people in the nation,” he said of going to Eastern Illinois. “Competing there for the first time, I just wanted to stay focused and put on a show.
“I had a great experience this season with all my teammates.”