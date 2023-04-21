Softball notebook: Postseason asignments announced in all four classes

The Illinois High School Association recently announced the postseason assignments for softball. As usual, the Herald-News coverage area will feature sectionals that are loaded with quality teams, meaning that whomever wins a sectional will have certainly earned it.
In Class 4A, most of the teams in the area will take part in the Lockport Sectional, but not all. The 17 teams competing in the Lockport Sectional are Bolingbrook, Bloom Township, Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way East, Joliet Central, Joliet West, T.F. South, Lockport, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Sandburg, Shepard, Stagg, Rich Township, Romeoville, Thornwood, and Andrew. Regional hosts will be Bolingbrook, Joliet West, Lockport and Shepard, with the winner of the sectional playing the winner of the Marist Sectional at the Marist Super-Sectional.
Also in Class 4A, Plainfield East and Plainfield North will play in the 17-team Oswego Sectional, along with East Aurora, Metea Valley, Waubonsie Valley, West Aurora, Batavia, Geneva, Naperville Central, Neuqua Velley, Naperville North, Oswego East, Oswego, West Chicago, Wheaton North, Wheaton Warrenville South, and Yorkville. Regionals will be played at West Aurora, Oswego East, West Chicago and Yorkville.
Minooka, Plainfield Central and Plainfield South will be in Sub-Sectional B of the Normal Community Sectional, along with Bradley-Bourbonnais, East Moline United, Moline, and Pekin, with regionals being held at Bradley-Bourbonnais and East Moline. Sub-Sectional A consists of Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Granite City, O’Fallon, and Quincy. The winners of the Oswego and Normal Community Sectionals will meet in the Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional.
In Class 3A, defending state champion Lemont hosts a 17-team sectional. Lemont is in Sub-Sectional B, along with T. F. North, Marian Catholic, Hillcrest, Thornridge, Thornton, Bremen, Oak Forest and Tinley Park. Lemont and Oak Forest will host regionals. In Sub-Sectional B will be Illinois Math and Science Academy, Crete-Monee, Joliet Catholic Academy, Kankakee, Morris, Providence Catholic, Ottawa, and Plano, with regionals held at Providence Catholic and Ottawa. The winner of the Lemont Sectional will play the winner of the Metamora Sectional at the East Peoria Super-Sectional.
In Class 2A, all of the area teams are in Sub-Sectional B of the Pontiac Sectional. Teams in Sub-Sectional B are Beecher, Reed-Custer, Chicago Catalyst/Maria, Chicago Perspectives/Leadership, Chicago South Shore International College Prep, Coal City, Manteno, Chicago Christian, Peotone, Seneca, and Wilmington. Regionals will be at Beecher and Coal City. Sub-Sectional A consists of Clifton Central, Prairie Central, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Iroquois West, Herscher, Hoopeston Area, Bishop McNamara, Lexington, Momence, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, and Pontiac. The winner of the Pontiac Sectional will play the winner of the Westmont Sectional at a Super-Sectional site yet to be determined.
In Class 1A, Dwight and Gardner-South Wilmington will compete in Sub-Sectional B of the 19-team Walther Christian Sectional. Other teams are Chicago Tilden, Illinois Lutheran, Donovan, Grant Park, Grace Christian Academy, Ottawa Marquette, St. Anne, and Streator Woodland. Regionals will be at Dwight and Grant Park. Sub-Sectional A will feature Aurora Christian, Chicago Hope Academy, Chicago Horizon/McKinley, Chicago Orr, Earlville, Walther Christian, Newark, Serena, Indian Creek, and Yorkville Christian. The winner of the Walther Christian Sectional will play the winner of the Tuscola Sectional at the Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional.
UP AND COMERS
It’s never a surprise when there are talented players in the area. What has been a bit surprising this season has been the emergence of several freshman and sophomores.
Lincoln-Way Central sophomore pitcher Lisabella Dimitijevic has established herself as one of the most dominant pitchers not named Sage Mardjetko in the area and also swings a mean bat, while Lincoln-Way West freshman Reese Rourke has stepped in and taken a prominent spot as the Warriors’ top pitcher and one of their top hitters. Romeoville freshman Lillian Roberts has shouldered most of the Spartans’ pitching duties and also hits in the middle of the order. Minooka sophomore Mayson Carr has been moved up to the varsity and hit her first home run earlier this week. A bright spot for Joliet Central has been the play of freshman Haydn Voss.
With so many youngsters on the rise, the future of area softball appears as bright as ever.
WHO’S HOT
It’s hard to be better than undefeated, and that’s exactly where defending Class 3A champion Lemont sits with its 10-0 record. That will get tested Saturday when Lemont visits Lincoln-Way Central to play both the Knights (11-4) and defending Class 4A champ St. Charles North.
Not far behind is Coal City, which is 18-3 and has won 15 of its last 16 games. Lincoln-Way East holds an 11-3 record and Lockport is 14-4. Seneca has gotten out to an 11-2 start, while Morris is 12-4, Dwight is 11-4, JCA is 12-5 and Lincoln-Way West is 10-6.
Joliet West currently owns a 6-6 record, but the Tigers have been producing runs lately at an extraordinary pace. In the last six games, of which they won five, they have scored 73 runs, an average of 12 a game.