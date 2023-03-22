Baseball: Bolingbrook takes down Joliet Central for 1st win

JOLIET — “The first win is always the hardest.”
It sure seemed that way for the Bolingbrook baseball team. After starting the season 0-2, and giving up a lot of runs in the process, the Raiders were looking for a victory.
Thing was they had to battle more than their opponent on a cold, windy, overcast day where it seemed the sun was setting an hour before the scheduled 7:05 time.
But that’s exactly what the Raiders did as they scored four late runs in the elements and had some nice pitching in the process. It all added up to a 6-2 victory over Joliet Central on Tuesday afternoon in Joliet.
Bolingbrook (1-2) was able to bounce back from a 16-5, five inning home loss to Metea valley the day before. The Steelmen (1-2) lost their second straight after opening the season with a 9-6 win over Bloom on March 15.
“It was a good game and the Joliet Central coaches always do a good job,” Bolingbrook coach Scott Thyer said. “It was back and forth but in the end, the top of the order came through.”
So did the middle of the order in the top of the sixth. The score was tied 2-2 with two outs and no one on, senior center fielder Jonny Carrera (2 for 4, RBI) smacked a single off the leg of Steelmen senior relief pitcher Robert Fitzpatrick. An errant pick-off throw moved Carrera to second and he raced home when senior designated hitter Jack Vodvarka (1 for 3) lined an RBI single to center.
“I’m always looking fastball,” Vodvarka said of the pitch. “Especially with a man on second. He (Fitzpatrick) missed his spot and I got something I could get the barrel of the bat on for a line drive.
“The first win is always the hardest. But this will get us some momentum. We have so many tough players that are good in big-time spots.”
That showed in the seventh as the Raiders added three more runs. With one out, senior right fielder Connor Hennessy (1 for 3) and junior catcher Julian Rosales (1 for 2, 2 runs) had back-to-back singles. They both scored when leadoff hitter Marvin Guzman (1 for 4) ripped a two-run double to deep left. With two outs, Guzman scored when junior first baseman Tommy Corley (2 for 4) clubbed an RBI single to left center.
“Marvin had a big-time hit for us in a good spot,” Thyer said. “We’ve got some talent spread throughout the lineup.”
The Raiders have some talent on the mound too. Junior right-handed pitcher Holden Burokus came in with two outs in the fourth and gor a ground out to end the inning, stranding a runner at third. He fired 3 ⅓ shutout innings, allowing only one infield single to senior right fielder Marcus Hill with two outs in the sixth. He walked one and struck out three.
Not bad for someone making his varsity debut.
“I just wanted to throw strikes and let my defense make the plays,” Burokus said. “It feels good to get the win. I felt bad for my catcher (Rosales) with it being so dark at the end. But we’ve got the momentum with this win and we have to do what we can to keep it going.”
Junior lefty Noah Bagby started for Bolingbrook. He gave up two first inning runs on four walks. Junior third baseman John Stasiak (1 for 2, 2 walks) had the first of the walks and scored on a wild pitch. Junior second baseman Nathan Maldonado coaxed the fourth walk of the frame with the bases loaded for an RBI.
But then Bagby settled in, allowing the two earned runs on three hits with four walks, a hit by pitch, and seven strikeouts in 3 ⅔ innings.
“Noah settled in and did a really nice job,” Thyer said. “Then Holden came in and attacked in his first-ever varsity appearance. He answered the bell and it was nice to see. We have a tough schedule and if we play the way we can, we can play with anyone. We just have to focus.”
The Raiders scored in the top of the first on a two-out RBI single to left by Carrera. Rosales walked to lead off the third and later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2-2.
Senior starting pitcher Zach Riley and senior left fielder Jonathan Salazer each added singles for the Steelmen, who had lost 9-0 to Providence on Monday.
“We’ve got to put the ball in play more,” Joliet Central coach Kevin Fitzgerald said. “We also have to make some of the routine plays on defense. There are things to clean up but this is only our fourth or fifth day outside so we will get there.
“I’m very optimistic, especially with our junior class. We still need some time and some experience. But we are headed in the right direction.”