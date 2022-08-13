Basketball: Romeoville’s Troy Cicero Jr. commits to Loyola Maryland

ROMEOVILLE – A taste of home was all Troy Cicero Jr. needed to decide to continue his basketball career at a college far away.
Cicero, who averaged 16.5 points, five rebounds, three assists and 2.2 steals per game last season for Romeoville, recently announced his decision to play for Loyola of Maryland. Loyola, located in Baltimore, is coached by Joliet native and former Providence Catholic and Northwestern University standout Tavaras Hardy.
Hardy’s association with Joliet was a big factor toward Cicero’s decision, as was the fact that Loyola was one of the first schools to contact him.
“Coach Hardy and his staff contacted me at the end of last AAU season, when I was playing 16U,” Cicero said. “They made me my first offer, and throughout the process, they stayed in contact with me and we had great communication and trust.
“Coach Hardy played at Providence, and he’s from Joliet. I am from Joliet, too, so we had a lot of things on common.”
Cicero shot 35.2 % from 3-point range last season and 77% from the free-throw line. He was an All-Southwest Prairie Conference first-team selection and was named to the Herald-News’ All-Area second team. He was the Spartans’ team MVP, was named first-team all-tournament at both the WJOL and Centralia tournaments. He averaged 19 points a game at Centralia.
Cicero comes from a strong family background, and he has nothing but high praise for his parents, Troy Sr. and Tara, and his younger sister, Taylor, who is a year behind him in school and plays for the Romeoville volleyball team.
“I appreciate all the love and support I have gotten from the Joliet community and from my family. My mom, dad and sister have all sacrificed their time to help support me in basketball and in school. I learned a lot of basketball from my dad, and my mom has taught me the balance between sports and school. I like to spend as much time as I can in the weight room and the gym, getting better at basketball, but she taught me the importance of being able to balance that with school.
“Both my parents have stressed education, and I wouldn’t be where I am without them. And my sister films all my games, which is so important because then I can watch the film and see what I can be doing better.”
Cicero is currently the starting point guard of his AAU team, the Illinois Wolves, and sports a 4.42 GPA as an honors student at Romeoville. He plans to study marketing and business management at Loyola, which will help him build his brand, which is trademarked as Books and Ball: Doing Both Strong.
“It’s about the balance between school and sports,” Cicero said. “I was taught in life to do whatever you do to the fullest, but to also maintain a balance. That balance can be difficult, but it can be done. It must be done in order to be successful.
“When I get to school, I am going to ask my coaches about how the NIL can help me get that message out.”
Cicero said he enjoyed his unofficial campus visit to Baltimore, and he plans to make an official visit in the next month.
“On my unofficial visit, I met the team and sat in on one of their workouts,” he said. “They welcomed me with open arms.”
Not only is Cicero well-prepared both academically and athletically for Loyola, but spiritually as well. Loyola is a private Jesuit university.
“I give all glory to God for the gifts He has given me,” Cicero said. “He gave me the talent to be able to play basketball, and I have worked hard to maximize those gifts. I work every week with [Romeoville coach] Marc Howard, and I also have a skills trainer in Chicago.
“I am so blessed to have the support system that I have. I wouldn’t be where I am without God and my support system.”
Cicero also sees big things ahead for Romeoville in the 2022-23 season.
“I am glad to have the college decision out of the way before the season starts,” he said. “Now, I can just go out and play ball and not worry about who’s in the stands recruiting or anything like that. I am excited for the upcoming season. I feel like we are going to have a strong team. I played in a hard AAU system with the Illinois Wolves, and I feel like I can instill some winning tactics. I know that winning doesn’t come easy, and, as a captain this year, I want to win this year with the Spartans. I believe we have what it takes to do so.
“I am also excited to watch Loyola and coach Hardy this year. He and his staff are building a winning program, and I am excited to be a part of that. Their first game this year is at DePaul, so me and my family are going to go up there and watch them.”