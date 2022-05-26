High school sports roundup for Wednesday, May 25

Although it is quite a distance away, the girls lacrosse Washington Sectional title match will have a local taste to it.
Undefeated Lockport remained that way Wednesday with an 18-10 win over Sandburg. Lincoln-Way Central (16-3), meanwhile, upended Belleville West, 23-4.
The two teams will play at 4:30 p.m. Friday for the sectional championship in Washington.
SOFTBALL
Class 4A
Plainfield South 2, Pekin 1: The Cougars advanced to Friday’s regional championship game in Minooka, where they will play the hosts at 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln-Way West 7, T.F. South 1: Katelyn Kundys pitched five innings and allowed two hits for the Warriors in the win. Peyton Cusack went 3 for 4, while Cam Ball had three RBIs. The Warriors play for the title of the Thornwood Regional on Friday against Shepard.
Class 2A
Bishop McNamara 9, Coal City 2: Makayla Henline had three hits for the Coalers (15-16) in their Herscher Sectional semifinal loss, while Kaitlyn Jasper added two.
BASEBALL
Class 4A
Plainfield East vs. Oswego East: The Plainfield East Regional semifinal between the defending Class 4A champion Bengals and Oswego East was suspended because of rain and will resume Thursday with Oswego East holding a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning.
Lincoln-Way East 10, Joliet Central 0: Alex Stanwich, Andrew Bollmant, John Connors and winning pitcher Randy Seymour keyed the offense for the Griffins, who advance to the title game of the Providence Catholic Regional.
Minooka 13, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: The host Indians cruised into Saturday morning’s Minooka Regional championship game against the winner of Thursday’s game between Plainfield South and Normal Community.
Lockport 17, Eisenhower 1: Lucas Pajeau was 3 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs to lead the Porters (32-3) into the title game of the Sandburg Regional against the winner of Thursday’s Sandburg-Andrew matchup.
Lincoln-Way West 10, Bloom 0: Colin Kachinsky pitched a perfect game with 10 strikeouts in the five-inning win for the Warriors in the Shepard Regional. They will play the winner of Thursday’s Lincoln-Way Central vs. Shepard game.
Yorkville 5, Bolingbrook 2: The Raiders saw their season end in the Yorkville Regional semifinal.
Class 3A
Lemont 16, Chicago Ag Science 0: Ethan Painter threw a no-hitter, striking out eight in four innings. Luke Wallace (4 RBIs) and Noah Taylor (2 RBIs) each homered for Lemont, who will play Saturday for the Lemont Regional title.
Morris 8, LaSalle-Peru 2: Morris upset the top-seeded Cavaliers and will play Rock Island for the La Salle-Peru Regional title Saturday.