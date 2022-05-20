Boys track and field: Naperville North wins 3A Lockport sectional, Hinsdale Central finishes 2nd, Lockport 3rd

LOCKPORT – Naperville North’s Danny Eloe and Nathan Jacobs pushing each other at the Class 3A Lockport Sectional would foreshadow how the day would go for the Huskies.

The two battled it out in the 100-meter dash, Eloe winning in 10.81 seconds and Jacobs finishing second in 10.91, but they also encouraged each other to be better, something Naperville North athletes did to win a sectional title.

“He pushes me more, and I push him too,” Eloe said. “We’re really excited to run and compete.”

Naperville North won the sectional with 99 points, and Hinsdale Central finished second with 71. Lockport took third (68), Downers Grove North (61) was fourth, and Naperville Central (59) rounded out the top five.

The Huskies’ 4x100 relay team of Carson Marlor, Eloe, Matt Pasteris and Jacobs finished in 42.14. The team’s 4x200 relay team of Marlar, Eloe, Pasteris and Jacobs finished second with a time of 1:28.98, while the 4x400 team of Marlar, Brian Holmes, Muneeb Shah and Pasteris finished second in 4:23.21.

Jacobs finished second in the 200 at 22.43, and Pasteris finished second in the long jump at 6.86 meters. Gabe Ryan took second in the 3,200 in 9:35.04.

Hinsdale Central’s 4x400 team of Grant Miller, Mehlum Anjarwala, Aden Bandukwala and Daniel Watcke won in 3:21.44, and Watcke won the 800 in 1:53.77.

Jack Sauder won the pole vault at a height of 4.31 meters. Michael Prieto finished second in the high jump at 1.85 meters.

Watcke was happy to return to state after winning the state title last season in the 800.

“We just wanted to see what would happen and go for the qualifying time,” Watcke said. “That was the goal: top-two.”

Lockport’s Gabe Czako won the 110 hurdles (14.40) and 300 hurdles (38.70) after finishing second at state last season in both events.

Lockport’s Gabe Czako wins the 110 hurdles at 14.40. Naperville Central’s Graham McAninch finished second at 15.11. pic.twitter.com/VApBMOElv0 — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) May 20, 2022

Lockport’s Maxwell Maloney finished second in the 3,200 in 10:34.67, while the 4x800 team of Christopher Johnson, Alexander Johnson, Michael Welcome and Caden Gallagher won the event in 8:33.81.

The Porters’ 4x400 relay team of Nolan Lamoureux, Erick Ramirez, Ethan Gallagher and Czako finished third at 3:23.80.

Jalen Falcon finished third in the long jump (6.83 meters) to earn a berth for the Porters.

Czako has been working all season to get back to state and is excited to get a chance at first again.

“It means a lot,” Czako said. “I’ve been training all season, so to perform here and get the first, it means a lot to me.”

Topher Ferris won the 3,200 for Downers Grove North at 9:33.13 while the 4x200 relay team of Will Guerin, Carter Ratcliff, Jackson Irby and Erik Radzevivius won at 1:28.79.

Roy Illewellyn finished fifth in the 1,600 but qualified for the state meet at 4:18.95 and the 4x100 relay team of Kenan Gaston, Ratcliff, Guerin and Radzevicius finished at 42.55.

Sam Boweman won the triple jump at 13.83 while teammate Vince Davero finished second at 13.79.

“Qualifying for state has always been a dream and qualifying, to do it junior year, it’s just awesome,” Ferris said.

Downers Grove South’s Elijah Reed won the 200 at 22.14 and finished second in the 400 (50.50) while the team’s 4x100 team of Kenny Creamer, Mackenzie O’Halloran, Patrick O’Neil and Reed finished second at 42.38.

Tim Neumann finished third at the 1,600 and qualified for state with a 4:17.29 time while Joey Puccillo also qualified with a 4:21.05 finish.

Plainfield East’s 4x100 team of Matt Lewis, Quinn Callaghan, Mateo Gonzalez and Deshton Christian finished fourth and qualified at 42.63.

Joliet West’s Marcellus Mines won the 1,600 at 4:16.65 while Romeoville’s Joel Anyone win the high jump at 1.85 meters.