Girls soccer: Winning streak reaches 12 for Plainfield North after defeating Joliet West

PLAINFIELD – The rain couldn’t dampen a special senior night for the Plainfield North girls soccer team.
The Tigers’ seniors have not only made sure that the program has its 15th straight winning season, but they also have pieced together a long winning streak.
That streak reached 12 games Thursday evening with a 6-0 victory over Joliet West in a Southwest Prairie Conference matchup.
The seven Plainfield North seniors are Dani Auble, Nina Bradshaw, Maddie Brantman, Reese Capion, Kate Roach, Stephanie Tirrito and Caitlin Traver.
“They are a phenomenal group of seniors,” said Katie Monterosso, who is in her third season as head coach at Plainfield North. “They have a positive attitude that rubs off on all the other kids, and they have all been in the program for four years.”
That positive attitude has made for a great season.
“We play strong and have a really good connection,” Traver said. “We have just bonded more and have got better throughout the year.”
The victory made the winning streak a dozen for Plainfield North (15-3-2, 8-1-1), which at one point had a .500 record this season. The Tigers have outscored their opponents 64-3 in the streak, including the past eight via shutout, where the margin has been 45-0.
As usual, juniors Hannah Bukowski (first half) and Jenna Bearden (second half) split time in goal to combine for the shutout.
It was also a heavy of juniors that scored. Georgia Liapis ripped the first goal from about 30 yards out only 1:41 into the game. Just over five minutes later, fellow junior Gabriella Mattio ripped another line shot that was on frame and eluded a leaping attempt by freshman keeper Kaleigh Blatti for a 2-0 lead.
It was the first of two goals by Mattio and one of the many shots on goal by Plainfield North.
“It takes a lot of practice,” Capion said of her team sending almost every shot on frame. “No matter the weather, I was for senior night. We are all about family, and it was great.”
Alex Tetteh slid a hard grounder that went in for the third goal midway through the first half. The 3-0 advantage stood up as the halftime score.
Roach celebrated senior night by getting in the scoring column, as her laser from the right side went top shelf only 32 seconds into the second half for a 4-0 lead. Six minutes later, Mattio added her second score on a sharp grounder into the left side of the net.
Sophie Carlos, a junior, took a nice pass from Tetteh and capped the scoring with exactly seven minutes to play.
“It has a lot to do with our connections as a team,” Brantman said of the team’s success. “We just make passes and connect. We have to continue to make plays and stay focused.”
Joliet West (9-11-1, 2-7) had a few opportunities. Freshman Miley Aguierre had a shot go wide in the ninth minute. Later in the first half, Yoselin Garcia had a corner kick and then a long shot attempt that sailed high. In the second half, senior Kennedi Hosey had her long attempt saved by Bearden.
“They were motivated on their senior night, and all credit goes to them,” Joliet West coach Alan Stewart said of Plainfield North. “We are superyoung and have been starting seven freshmen. I think if we keep this group together, we can compete for the conference title in two or three years.
“We have nine wins this season with two regular-season games left, plus playoffs. Our school record for wins is 12 in 2018, and if we can get three more, we can still tie it.”
With a winning streak at the right time, Plainfield North is looking to make noise in a tough sectional.
“Our biggest key is intensity,” Monterosso said. “If we keep up this attitude, we have the ability to be a really good team. But how we respond is everything.”
Plainfield North, which is the No. 5 seed in the Class 3A Naperville Central Sectional, will bid to win its first regional title since 2015 when it opens play at the Metea Valley Regional on May 17 against No. 12 seeded Plainfield Central. If the Tigers win, they likely will face the fourth-seeded host school May 20 for the regional title.
Joliet West is the No. 8 seed in the Class 3A Sandburg Sectional. The Tigers will face No. 9 seeded Mother McAuley on May 17 in a regional semifinal at Lincoln-Way Central. The winner of that match likely will play the top-seeded host Knights on May 20 for the regional title.