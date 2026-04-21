McHenry County’s official March 2026 primary election results

The Illinois State Board of Elections released final vote totals Friday in the March 17 primary.
McHenry County voters weighed in on statewide, judicial, statehouse and county-level races during the primary.
The winners of the matchups will go on to the November ballot.
* Won
(i) Incumbent
Statewide
Illinois Governor
Democrat
Incumbent JB Pritzker wins, running unopposed: 1,197,587 (100%).
Republican
*Darren Bailey: 304,162 (53.28%)
Ted Dabrowski: 165,229 (28.94%)
James Mendrick: 54,599 (9.56%)
Rick Heidner: 46,374 (8.12%)
Joseph Severino (write-in): 480 (0.08%)
Attorney General
Democrat
Incumbent Kwame Raoul ran unopposed: 1,155,998 (100%).
Republican
*Robert Fioretti: 495,600 (99.41%)
Andy Williams Jr. (write-in): 2,955 (0.59%)
Comptroller
Democrat
*Margaret Croke: 406,577 (34.51%)
Karina Villa: 383,443 (32.54%)
Holly Kim: 286,403 (24.31%)
Stephanie Kifowit: 101,787 (8.64%)
Republican
Bryan Drew wins, running unopposed: 499,513 (100%).
Secretary of State
Democrat
Incumbent Alexi Giannoulias wins, running unopposed: 1,171,435 (100%).
Republican
*Diane Harris: 279,727 (52.99%)
Walter Adamczyk: 248,198 (47.01%)
U.S. Senate
Democrat
*Juliana Stratton: 507,689 (40.39%)
Raja Krishnamoorthi: 411,150 (32.71%)
Robin Kelly: 229,788 (18.28%)
Kevin Ryan: 61,914 (4.93%)
Bryan Maxwell: 10,070 (0.80%)
Sean Brown: 8,122 (0.65%)
Awisi Bustos: 8,020 (0.64%)
Christopher Swann: 7,896 (0.63%)
Jonathan Dean: 6,762 (0.54%)
Steve Botsford Jr.: 5,411 (0.43%)
Adam Delgado (write-in): 75 (<0.01%)
Republican
*Don Tracy: 215,523 (39.96%)
Jeannie Evans: 122,840 (22.78%)
Casey Chlebek: 60,222 (11.17%)
R. Cary Capparelli: 56,907 (10.55%)
Pamela Long: 53,810 (9.98%)
Jimmy Tillman: 30,042 (5.57%)
Maxwell Rice: 4 (<0.01%)
U.S. House of Representatives
9th Congressional District
Democrat
*Daniel Biss: 38,804 (29.43%)
Kat Abughazaleh: 34,707 (26.33%)
Laura Fine: 26,384 (20.01%)
Mike Simmons: 9,419 (7.14%)
Phil Andrew: 7,997 (6.07%)
Bushra Amiwala: 6,692 (5.08%)
Hoan Huynh: 2,343 (1.78%)
Patricia Brown: 1,675 (1.27%)
Jeff Cohen: 1,078 (0.82%)
Justin Ford: 793 (0.60%)
Bethany Johnson: 635 (0.48%)
Sam Polan: 528 (0.40%)
Howard Rosenblum: 312 (0.24%)
Nick Pyati: 241 (0.18%)
Mark Fredrickson: 232 (0.18%)
Republican
John Elleson: 7,545 (48.85%)
Paul Friedman: 5,185 (33.57%)
Rocio Cleveland: 1,469 (9.51%)
Dongbo Su: 1,245 (8.06%)
10th Congressional District
Democrat
*Brad Schneider (i): 56,353 (78.81)
Morgan Coghill: 15,152 (21.19%)
Republican
Carl Lambrecht wins, running unopposed: 18,857 (100%)
11th Congressional District
Democrat
Incumbent Bill Foster wins, running unopposed: 69,637 (100%).
Republican
*Jeff Walter: 13,877 (42.59%)
Michael Pierce: 12,653 (38.83%)
Charlie Kim: 4,197 (12.88%)
Tedora Brown: 1,856 (5.70%)
16th Congressional District
Democrat
Paul Nolley ran unopposed: 38,665 (100%)
Republican
Darin LaHood (i): 52,914 (99.79%)
John Kitover (write-in): 110 (0.21%)
Illinois Senate
District 26
Incumbent Darby A. Hills, a Republican, ran unopposed (10,055 votes), and Nabeela Syed of Inverness ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (22,732).
District 32
Incumbent Craig Wilcox, a Republican, ran unopposed (9,831 votes), and Karen Battaglia of Antioch ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (15,602).
District 33
Michele Clark of Algonquin wins, running unopposed: 20,399 (100%).
Republican
Danielle Penman: 7,160 (59.12%)
Jessica Breugelmans: 4,950 (40.88%)
District 35
Incumbent Dave Syverson, a Republican, ran unopposed (12,338 votes), and Sarah B. Mertens of Crystal Lake ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (15,457).
Illinois House of Representatives
District 52
Democrat
*Maria Peterson: 7,803 (64.46%)
Erin Chan Ding: 4,302 (35.54%)
Republican
Incumbent Martin McLaughlin ran unopposed (5,390 votes).
District 63
Incumbent Steven Reick, a Republican, ran unopposed (4,686 votes).
District 64
Incumbent Tom Weber ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (5,175 votes), and AJ Johnson of Lake Villa ran unopposed for the Democratic (6,894).
District 66
Incumbent Suzanne M. Ness ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (10,122 votes) and Laurie Parman of Sleepy Hollow ran unopposed for the Republican (4,571).
District 69
Incumbent Joe C. Sosnowski ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (5,908 votes) and Peter Janko of Marengo ran unopposed for the Democratic (6,443).
District 70
Incumbent Jeff Keicher ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (6,493 votes) and Veronica Garcia-Martinez of Cortland ran unopposed for the Democratic (8,980).
McHenry County
Sheriff
Incumbent Robb Tadelman, a Republican, ran unopposed (14,662 votes). No Democrats filed.
County Treasurer
Incumbent Donna Kurtz ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (14,556 votes) and Amin Karim ran unopposed for the Democratic (23,036).
Regional Superintendent of Schools
Incumbent Diana Hartmann, a Republican, ran unopposed (13,246 votes). No Democrats filed.
Clerk and Recorder
Incumbent Joe Tirio ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (14,508 votes) and Bill McNesse ran unopposed for the Democratic (23,188).
McHenry County Board
District 1
Deanna “Dee” Darling ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (3,209 votes) and incumbent Matthew M. Kunkle for the Republican (1,591).
District 2
Incumbent Gloria Van Hof ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (3,087 votes). No Republican candidates filed.
District 3
Incumbent Carolyn “Lyn” Campbell ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (2,423 votes) and Robert Reining for the Republican (1,289).
District 4
Edward “Bud” Bowie Jr. ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (2,976 votes) and incumbent Joseph “Joe” Gottemoller for the Republican (1,572).
District 5
Austin May ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (2,266 votes) and incumbent Terri Greeno for the Republican (1,539).
District 6
Sheryl Lindenbaum ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (1,942 votes) and incumbent Pamela Althoff for the Republican (1,769).
District 7
Democrat
Patrick J. Shea ran unopposed: 2,409 (100%).
Republican
Brian Sager (i): 693 (42.59%)
*Jeff Schwartz: 934 (57.41%)
District 7
Democrat
Christy “Chris” Stevens ran unopposed: 1,983 (100%).
Republican
*Martin J. Mohr: 1,408 (60.17%)
Larry W. Smith (i): 932 (39.83%)
District 9
Christine B. Hamm ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (2,554 votes) and Niko Kanakaris for the Republican (1,591).
Referendum
McHenry County Advisory — Federal Scholarship Tax Credit
*Yes: 22,149 (55.85%)
No: 17,510 (44.15%)
Hebron Township Road District — $2M Road Bonds
Yes: 229 (40.32%)
*No: 339 (59.68%)
Fox Lake Fire Protection District — Pension Fund Tax Rate
Yes: 1,584 (47.55%)
*No: 1,747 (52.45%)
Source: Illinois State Board of Elections, County Clerks’ Offices