McHenry County’s official March 2026 primary election results

Voters in walk out of the Nippersink Public Library in Richmond on Tuesday, March, 17, 2026, after casting their ballots in the Illinois primary election. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Illinois State Board of Elections released final vote totals Friday in the March 17 primary.

McHenry County voters weighed in on statewide, judicial, statehouse and county-level races during the primary.

The winners of the matchups will go on to the November ballot.

* Won

(i) Incumbent

Statewide

Democrat

Incumbent JB Pritzker wins, running unopposed: 1,197,587 (100%).

Republican

*Darren Bailey: 304,162 (53.28%)

Ted Dabrowski: 165,229 (28.94%)

James Mendrick: 54,599 (9.56%)

Rick Heidner: 46,374 (8.12%)

Joseph Severino (write-in): 480 (0.08%)

Attorney General

Democrat

Incumbent Kwame Raoul ran unopposed: 1,155,998 (100%).

Republican

*Robert Fioretti: 495,600 (99.41%)

Andy Williams Jr. (write-in): 2,955 (0.59%)

Democrat

*Margaret Croke: 406,577 (34.51%)

Karina Villa: 383,443 (32.54%)

Holly Kim: 286,403 (24.31%)

Stephanie Kifowit: 101,787 (8.64%)

Republican

Bryan Drew wins, running unopposed: 499,513 (100%).

Democrat

Incumbent Alexi Giannoulias wins, running unopposed: 1,171,435 (100%).

Republican

*Diane Harris: 279,727 (52.99%)

Walter Adamczyk: 248,198 (47.01%)

Democrat

*Juliana Stratton: 507,689 (40.39%)

Raja Krishnamoorthi: 411,150 (32.71%)

Robin Kelly: 229,788 (18.28%)

Kevin Ryan: 61,914 (4.93%)

Bryan Maxwell: 10,070 (0.80%)

Sean Brown: 8,122 (0.65%)

Awisi Bustos: 8,020 (0.64%)

Christopher Swann: 7,896 (0.63%)

Jonathan Dean: 6,762 (0.54%)

Steve Botsford Jr.: 5,411 (0.43%)

Adam Delgado (write-in): 75 (<0.01%)

Republican

*Don Tracy: 215,523 (39.96%)

Jeannie Evans: 122,840 (22.78%)

Casey Chlebek: 60,222 (11.17%)

R. Cary Capparelli: 56,907 (10.55%)

Pamela Long: 53,810 (9.98%)

Jimmy Tillman: 30,042 (5.57%)

Maxwell Rice: 4 (<0.01%)

U.S. House of Representatives

Democrat

*Daniel Biss: 38,804 (29.43%)

Kat Abughazaleh: 34,707 (26.33%)

Laura Fine: 26,384 (20.01%)

Mike Simmons: 9,419 (7.14%)

Phil Andrew: 7,997 (6.07%)

Bushra Amiwala: 6,692 (5.08%)

Hoan Huynh: 2,343 (1.78%)

Patricia Brown: 1,675 (1.27%)

Jeff Cohen: 1,078 (0.82%)

Justin Ford: 793 (0.60%)

Bethany Johnson: 635 (0.48%)

Sam Polan: 528 (0.40%)

Howard Rosenblum: 312 (0.24%)

Nick Pyati: 241 (0.18%)

Mark Fredrickson: 232 (0.18%)

Republican

John Elleson: 7,545 (48.85%)

Paul Friedman: 5,185 (33.57%)

Rocio Cleveland: 1,469 (9.51%)

Dongbo Su: 1,245 (8.06%)

Democrat

*Brad Schneider (i): 56,353 (78.81)

Morgan Coghill: 15,152 (21.19%)

Republican

Carl Lambrecht wins, running unopposed: 18,857 (100%)

Democrat

Incumbent Bill Foster wins, running unopposed: 69,637 (100%).

Republican

*Jeff Walter: 13,877 (42.59%)

Michael Pierce: 12,653 (38.83%)

Charlie Kim: 4,197 (12.88%)

Tedora Brown: 1,856 (5.70%)

Democrat

Paul Nolley ran unopposed: 38,665 (100%)

Republican

Darin LaHood (i): 52,914 (99.79%)

John Kitover (write-in): 110 (0.21%)

Illinois Senate

District 26

Incumbent Darby A. Hills, a Republican, ran unopposed (10,055 votes), and Nabeela Syed of Inverness ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (22,732).

District 32

Incumbent Craig Wilcox, a Republican, ran unopposed (9,831 votes), and Karen Battaglia of Antioch ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (15,602).

District 33

Michele Clark of Algonquin wins, running unopposed: 20,399 (100%).

Republican

Danielle Penman: 7,160 (59.12%)

Jessica Breugelmans: 4,950 (40.88%)

District 35

Incumbent Dave Syverson, a Republican, ran unopposed (12,338 votes), and Sarah B. Mertens of Crystal Lake ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (15,457).

Illinois House of Representatives

District 52

Democrat

*Maria Peterson: 7,803 (64.46%)

Erin Chan Ding: 4,302 (35.54%)

Republican

Incumbent Martin McLaughlin ran unopposed (5,390 votes).

District 63

Incumbent Steven Reick, a Republican, ran unopposed (4,686 votes).

District 64

Incumbent Tom Weber ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (5,175 votes), and AJ Johnson of Lake Villa ran unopposed for the Democratic (6,894).

District 66

Incumbent Suzanne M. Ness ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (10,122 votes) and Laurie Parman of Sleepy Hollow ran unopposed for the Republican (4,571).

District 69

Incumbent Joe C. Sosnowski ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (5,908 votes) and Peter Janko of Marengo ran unopposed for the Democratic (6,443).

District 70

Incumbent Jeff Keicher ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (6,493 votes) and Veronica Garcia-Martinez of Cortland ran unopposed for the Democratic (8,980).

McHenry County

Sheriff

Incumbent Robb Tadelman, a Republican, ran unopposed (14,662 votes). No Democrats filed.

County Treasurer

Incumbent Donna Kurtz ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (14,556 votes) and Amin Karim ran unopposed for the Democratic (23,036).

Regional Superintendent of Schools

Incumbent Diana Hartmann, a Republican, ran unopposed (13,246 votes). No Democrats filed.

Clerk and Recorder

Incumbent Joe Tirio ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (14,508 votes) and Bill McNesse ran unopposed for the Democratic (23,188).

District 1

Deanna “Dee” Darling ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (3,209 votes) and incumbent Matthew M. Kunkle for the Republican (1,591).

District 2

Incumbent Gloria Van Hof ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (3,087 votes). No Republican candidates filed.

District 3

Incumbent Carolyn “Lyn” Campbell ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (2,423 votes) and Robert Reining for the Republican (1,289).

District 4

Edward “Bud” Bowie Jr. ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (2,976 votes) and incumbent Joseph “Joe” Gottemoller for the Republican (1,572).

District 5

Austin May ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (2,266 votes) and incumbent Terri Greeno for the Republican (1,539).

District 6

Sheryl Lindenbaum ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (1,942 votes) and incumbent Pamela Althoff for the Republican (1,769).

District 7

Democrat

Patrick J. Shea ran unopposed: 2,409 (100%).

Republican

Brian Sager (i): 693 (42.59%)

*Jeff Schwartz: 934 (57.41%)

District 7

Democrat

Christy “Chris” Stevens ran unopposed: 1,983 (100%).

Republican

*Martin J. Mohr: 1,408 (60.17%)

Larry W. Smith (i): 932 (39.83%)

District 9

Christine B. Hamm ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (2,554 votes) and Niko Kanakaris for the Republican (1,591).

Referendum

McHenry County Advisory — Federal Scholarship Tax Credit

*Yes: 22,149 (55.85%)

No: 17,510 (44.15%)

Hebron Township Road District — $2M Road Bonds

Yes: 229 (40.32%)

*No: 339 (59.68%)

Fox Lake Fire Protection District — Pension Fund Tax Rate

Yes: 1,584 (47.55%)

*No: 1,747 (52.45%)

Source: Illinois State Board of Elections, County Clerks’ Offices