Sauk Valley’s unofficial March 2026 primary election results

FILE – A woman shows her son, the voting process several years ago at the mall in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois State Board of Elections released final vote totals Friday in the March 17 primary.

Whiteside, Lee, Carroll and Ogle voters weighed in on statewide, judicial, statehouse and county-level races during the primary.

The winners of the matchups will go on to the November ballot.

* Won

(i) Incumbent

Statewide

Democrat

Incumbent JB Pritzker wins, running unopposed: 1,197,587 (100%).

Republican

*Darren Bailey: 304,162 (53.28%)

Ted Dabrowski: 165,229 (28.94%)

James Mendrick: 54,599 (9.56%)

Rick Heidner: 46,374 (8.12%)

Joseph Severino (write-in): 480 (0.08%)

Attorney General

Democrat

Incumbent Kwame Raoul ran unopposed: 1,155,998 (100%).

Republican

*Robert Fioretti: 495,600 (99.41%)

Andy Williams Jr. (write-in): 2,955 (0.59%)

Democrat

*Margaret Croke: 406,577 (34.51%)

Karina Villa: 383,443 (32.54%)

Holly Kim: 286,403 (24.31%)

Stephanie Kifowit: 101,787 (8.64%)

Republican

Bryan Drew wins, running unopposed: 499,513 (100%).

Democrat

Incumbent Alexi Giannoulias wins, running unopposed: 1,171,435 (100%).

Republican

*Diane Harris: 279,727 (52.99%)

Walter Adamczyk: 248,198 (47.01%)

Democrat

*Juliana Stratton: 507,689 (40.39%)

Raja Krishnamoorthi: 411,150 (32.71%)

Robin Kelly: 229,788 (18.28%)

Kevin Ryan: 61,914 (4.93%)

Bryan Maxwell: 10,070 (0.80%)

Sean Brown: 8,122 (0.65%)

Awisi Bustos: 8,020 (0.64%)

Christopher Swann: 7,896 (0.63%)

Jonathan Dean: 6,762 (0.54%)

Steve Botsford Jr.: 5,411 (0.43%)

Adam Delgado (write-in): 75 (<0.01%)

Republican

*Don Tracy: 215,523 (39.96%)

Jeannie Evans: 122,840 (22.78%)

Casey Chlebek: 60,222 (11.17%)

R. Cary Capparelli: 56,907 (10.55%)

Pamela Long: 53,810 (9.98%)

Jimmy Tillman: 30,042 (5.57%)

Maxwell Rice: 4 (<0.01%)

U.S. House of Representatives

District 16

Democrat

Paul Nolley ran unopposed: 38,665 (100%).

Republican

Darin LaHood (i): 52,914 (99.79%)

John Kitover (write-in): 110 (0.21%)

District 17

Democrat

Incumbent Eric Sorensen wins, running unopposed: 47,743 (100%).

Republican

*Dillan Vancil: 19,535 (58.42%)

Julie Bickelhaupt: 13,903 (41.58%)

Illinois Senate

District 45

Democrat

Joseph H. “Joe” Berning of Galena ran unopposed: 11,170 (100%).

Republican

Andrew S. Chesney (i): 17,869 (98.98%)

Joshua T. Atkinson (write-in): 185 (1.02%)

Illinois House of Representatives

District 73

Incumbent Ryan Spain ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (7,211 votes) and Nicole Dopler of Rapids City for the Democrat (5,226).

District 74

Incumbent Bradley Fritts, a Republican, ran unopposed (5,820 votes), and Nolan Kemp of Dixon ran unopposed as a Democrat (4,923).

District 89

Democrat

No candidates filed.

Republican

*Tony M. McCombie (i): 8,319 (76.49%)

Victoria Onorato: 2,557 (23.51%)

County Clerk

Incumbent Karen J. Stralow ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (2,371 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

County Treasurer

Incumbent Penny Van Kampen ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (2,365 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

County Sheriff

Incumbent John F. Booker ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (2,614 votes). No Republican candidates filed.

No Whiteside County Board races were contested in the primary.

On the Democratic side, candidates for the five seats up in District 1 were Vincent Joseph Vaughn (743 votes), Fidencio Hooper-Campos (829), incumbent James C. Duffy (847), incumbent Ernie Smith (789) and incumbent Alex Regalado (832). Candidates in District 2 where another five seats are up, included incumbent Shawn Dowd (648 votes), incumbent Glenn C. Truesdell (653), Amie Topp (592) and incumbent Paul J. Cunniff (557). Candidates for the four seats in District 3 are Mark S. Woods (679), Jan Pels (578) and Paula M. Schares (600).

On the Republican side, candidates in District 1 were incumbents Kurt Glazier (507 votes) and Thomas P. Witmer (446). Candidates in District 2 were incumbent Douglas Wetzell (646 votes) and Linda Pennell (476), and candidates in District 3 were incumbent Edward Weeks Jr. (859) and Marci Bohnert (693).

County Clerk and Recorder

Incumbent Nancy L. Peterson ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (2,080 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

County Treasurer

Incumbent Paul Rudolphi ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (2,009 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

County Sheriff

Incumbent Clayton T. Whelan ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (2,088 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

No Lee County Board races were contested in the primary.

On the Democratic side, Chance Munroe (261 votes) and David J. Bally (275) filed in District 3, where three seats are up. No Democratic candidates filed in Districts 1, 2 or 4.

On the Republican side, candidates in District 1, where three seats were up, included Chris Robertson (377 votes), Derek J. Humphrey (344) and incumbent Robert J. Olson (441). Candidates for the two four-year terms in District 2 were Dennis S. “Denny” Kosroi (538 votes) and incumbent Al Huss (409), and incumbent Ryan Rod (605) seeks an unexpired two-year term. Candidates in District 3 were Tom Wilson (347 votes) and incumbent Jason Todd Anderson (308). Candidates in District 4 were incumbents Kevin E. Lalley (432 votes) and Michael Book (353).

County Clerk and Recorder

Incumbent Rebecca “Becky” Duke ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (4,167 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

County Treasurer

Incumbent Tiffany O’Brien ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (4,158 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

County Sheriff

Incumbent Brian VanVickle is running unopposed for the Republican nomination (4,230 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

No Ogle County Board races were contested in the primary.

On the Democratic side, Jacob Nicholson ran as a write-in candidate for the two-year term in the 7th District (44 votes).

On the Republican side, in District 1, incumbent Zachary S. Oltmanns (504 votes) is seeking a two-year term, and incumbent Rick Fritz (514) is seeking a four-year term. In District 2, incumbent Patricia Nordman (580 votes) is seeking a two-year term, and incumbent Wayne Reising (593) is seeking a four-year term.

In District 3, incumbent Joseph C. Simms (237 votes) is seeking a four-year term, and Karl Hansen (230) is seeking a two-year term. In District 4, incumbent David Williams (434 votes) is seeking a four-year term, and David W. Sawlsville (443) is seeking a two-year term.

In District 5, incumbent Donald Griffin (606 votes) is seeking a two-year term, and incumbent Bruce E. Larson (591) is seeking a four-year term. In District 6, incumbent Jeffrey M. Billeter (463 votes) is seeking a two-year term, and incumbent Steven P. Huber (452) is seeking a four-year term.

In District 7, Brian Brooks (29 votes) ran as a write-in candidate for a two-year term, and Judd Miller (92 votes) ran as a write-in candidate for a four-year term.

In District 8, incumbent Marcia Heuer (681 votes) is seeking a four-year term, and incumbent Lyle Hopkins (711) is seeking a two-year term.

County Clerk and Recorder

Incumbent Amy R. Buss ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (1,593 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

County Treasurer

Incumbent Lydia M. Hutchcraft ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (1,558 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

County Sheriff

Incumbent Ryan Kloepping ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (1,525 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

Carroll County Board

No Carroll County Board races were contested in the primary. No Democratic candidates filed in any district.

In District 1, incumbent Susan Jacobs ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (424 votes), and in District 2, Nancy Bandemer ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (500). In District 3, where there are two open seats, incumbents Jason T. Beyers (401 votes) and William Iske (437) ran unopposed.

Multicounty Offices

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties

Incumbent Christopher J. Tennyson ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (4,360 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Carroll, Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties

Christopher Shockey ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (7,087 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

Referendums

Lee County Federal Scholarship Tax Credit Advisory Referendum

*Yes: 2,278 (61.53%)

No: 1,424 (38.47%)

Dixon Park District — Proposition to Sell Park District Property

*Yes: 862 (67.45%)

No: 416 (32.55%)

LaMoille Community Unit School District 303 — Non-Binding Question to Deactivate High School

Yes: 327 (75.87%)

No: 104 (24.13%)

Sublette Fire Protection District — Proposition to Increase Limiting Rate

*Yes: 143 (61.37%)

No: 90 (38.63%)

Carroll County Federal Scholarship Tax Credit Advisory Referendum

*Yes: 1,495 (63.43%)

No: 862 (36.57%)

Pearl City School District 200 — Proposition to Increase Limiting Rate

*Yes: 594 (63.06%)

No: 348 (36.94%)

Ogle County Federal Scholarship Tax Credit Advisory Referendum

*Yes: 3,888 (59.15%)

No: 2,685 (40.85%)

Source: Illinois State Board of Elections, County Clerks’ Offices