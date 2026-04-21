GPS Series will examine teen relationships in age of social media April 28

The GPS Parent Series will present “Teen Relationship Skills in the Social Media Era” with journalist and author Lisa A. Phillips at noon and 7 p.m. April 28 via Zoom.

Visit GPSParentSeries.org for event details and the links to these webinars.

The era of social media has significantly reshaped teenage relationships, offering greater connectivity and collaboration. However, it has also brought unique challenges that can lead to misinterpretation and social isolation — hindering a teen’s ability to be fully present during increasingly infrequent face-to-face interactions.

Phillips will come to GPS with research-based insights that parents and caregivers can use to support their teen’s healthy social media relationships.

Join us for tips to foster empathy and encourage real-world interactions. Participants will learn communication strategies to build trusting relationships and strategies to increase teen-engagement in offline activities. By taking a proactive approach and emphasizing the importance of both online and offline social skills, parents can help their teenagers thrive in the digital age.

Phillips is the author of “First Love: Guiding Teens Through Relationships and Heartbreak.” She has written about relationships, mental health and teens for the “New York Times,” “The Washington Post,” and “Psychology Today.” She teaches journalism at State University of New York.

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668. Continuing education credits are available.