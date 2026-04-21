Wheaton introduces Blue Envelope Program for individuals with special needs

Batavia's Blue Envelope Autism Hero Project is designed to support individuals with autism, cognitive disabilities, communication challenges or severe anxiety during interactions with law enforcement. It is similar to one recently offered in Wheaton (Photo provided by City of Batavia)

The city of Wheaton has introduced its new Blue Envelope Program to help make interactions with law enforcement calmer, clearer and more supportive for individuals on the autism spectrum or with special needs.

This program, provided by the city’s social workers and police department, aims to promote understanding, safety and positive interactions within the community.

The blue envelope provides a simple way to keep a driver’s license, vehicle registration and insurance card together, along with an optional information sheet that may help a law enforcement officer better understand a person’s communication preferences or needs.

If a driver on the autism spectrum or with special needs is stopped by law enforcement, they can hand the envelope to the officer. This lets the officer know the person may benefit from extra time, patience or clear communication.

Individuals can also choose to provide information on emergency contacts, medical needs, or if there is a support person they would like contacted to assist in the interaction.

The blue envelope includes instructions to the driver about what they can expect to happen if they are pulled over and what they should do. It also instructs officers on ways they can best support the driver in their interaction.

Blue envelopes are available in the Wheaton Police Department lobby, 900 W. Liberty Dr., and at the Wheaton Public Library, 225 N. Cross St.

Participation in this program is voluntary. Questions about this program can be directed to the city’s social workers at 630-260-2545 or 630-260-2860.