Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Lincoln-Way West’s Olivia Calderone

NEW LENOX – Lincoln-Way West sophomore Olivia Calderone won the voting last week for The Herald-News Athlete of the Week. Calderone collected 246 votes, followed by Christian Mitchelle of Plainfield East (89), Marian Azeez of Lincoln-Way East (14), and Abram Wills of Coal City (8). Calderone hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh against District 210 rival Lincoln-Way East to give the Warriors a 3-2 victory.

JHN: Is it tough as a sophomore to adjust to the varsity level?

Calderone: I have been playing on the varsity since my freshman year, so I am used to it.

JHN: How do you feel the season has gone so far?

Calderone: It’s going pretty good. The team has been working hard, and we know we have a lot of work ahead of us, too.

JHN: You have played a tough schedule. Do you feel that will get you ready for the playoffs?

Calderone: It has been a tough schedule. It seems like every team around here is really good. We like to be in those tight games because then we will be ready for them in the playoffs.

JHN: You are normally a second baseman, but sometimes you pitch. Which do you prefer?

Calderone: I like to pitch. It feels like I am more involved in the game because I have the ball on every pitch. But I just do whatever I can to help the team, no matter where I play.

JHN: The home run against Lincoln-Way East was your first of the year. How did it feel to do it to win the game?

Calderone: It felt really good, and it still feels good.