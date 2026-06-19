Big Summer Events Coming Up? Consider Dental Treatments in Advance

The spring and summer months are filled with some very important milestones. Weddings, graduations, family reunions, vacations, and other special events often mean plenty of photos and memorable moments. If you want to look and feel your best, it is worth thinking about your smile well before the big day arrives.

One of the biggest mistakes people make is waiting until the last minute to address dental concerns. While some treatments can be completed quickly, others may require several weeks or even months to achieve the best results. Planning ahead allows time for consultations, treatment, healing, and any necessary follow up appointments.

A professional dental cleaning is one of the easiest ways to refresh your smile before a major event. Removing plaque and surface stains can help teeth look cleaner and brighter while supporting long term oral health. Scheduling a cleaning several weeks before an event can help ensure your smile is photo ready.

Teeth whitening is another popular option during wedding and graduation season. Professional whitening treatments can brighten teeth and reduce discoloration caused by coffee, tea, wine, and other common stains. Because whitening results can take time to develop, it is best to start the process well before the event date.

Small cosmetic issues such as chipped or worn teeth are also worth addressing. Even minor imperfections can become more noticeable in photographs. Repairing chips or other visible concerns, such as the aging of previous restorations, can help create a more polished appearance and boost confidence.

At Advanced Family Dental in Crest Hill, patients are encouraged to plan ahead when preparing for important life events. Scheduling early provides more flexibility and allows time to explore treatment options without the pressure of an approaching deadline.

Advanced Family Dental–Crest Hill accepts all PPO insurance plans. No insurance? No problem! Save 20-50% on dental services, including orthodontics, with our in-house savings plan, iSmile. Call the office for more details or to enroll and start treatment today.

AFD Crest Hill

2241 Theodore St

Crest Hill, IL 60403

Ph: (815) 320-5508

www.advancedfamilydental.com