Providence Catholic Announces 2026 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Providence Catholic High School is proud to announce that Daniel Shusharin has been named Valedictorian and Celia Minonne has been named Salutatorian for the Class of 2026. These prestigious honors recognize the outstanding academic achievements, leadership, and dedication of both students throughout their four years at Providence Catholic.

“Our Celtic community is extremely proud of Daniel and Celia,” said Principal Paul Houston. “They are talented, hard-working individuals who made significant contributions to our school. As strong leaders among their peers, they have bright futures ahead of them. We look forward to seeing all they will accomplish.”

Valedictorian Daniel Shusharin will attend Northwestern University, where he plans to major in Applied Mathematics. He is a four-year member of the Math Team and Coding Club, participated in Scholastic Bowl, is an Illinois State Scholar, and was a member of the volleyball team.

“Providence challenged me to think critically about my studies in my four years here,” said Daniel. “I was exposed to various viewpoints in my English classes, was taught challenging mathematics that will become useful in the fast-paced environment of college, and was given real hands-on experience in my science classes that will prepare me for the difficult labs in college.”

Salutatorian Celia Minonne plans to pursue a degree in Biochemistry with a minor in Music. She is a four-year member of Band, Proviscope (student newspaper), Scholastic Bowl, and the Illinois Music Honor Society, and is an Illinois State Scholar.

“Being at Providence has pushed me in so many more ways than I could have ever imagined,” said Celia. “Both in and out of class, I have had the wonderful opportunity to learn and grow alongside many amazing people who have taught me many priceless lessons, whether academic, spiritual, or social. Without Providence, I would not be the person that I am today.”

Congratulations to Daniel and Celia! For more information about their additional academic achievements, visit https://www.providencecatholic.org/news/providence-catholic-announces-2026-valedictorian-and-salutatorian/ .

Providence Catholic High School

1800 W. Lincoln Hwy

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: (815) 485-2136

providencecatholic.org