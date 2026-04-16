Understanding Sundowning in Memory Care Patients

Sundowning is a common symptom experienced by individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. It refers to a pattern of increased confusion, anxiety, restlessness, or agitation that typically occurs in the late afternoon or evening. For families and caregivers, understanding this behavior is an important step in providing comfort and support.

The exact cause of sundowning is not fully understood, but several factors may contribute. Changes in the body’s internal clock can disrupt sleep and wake cycles, leading to confusion as daylight fades. Fatigue at the end of the day can also make it harder for individuals to process their surroundings. In some cases, low lighting may create shadows that increase fear or disorientation.

Common signs of sundowning include pacing, irritability, mood swings, or difficulty following conversations. Some individuals may become more withdrawn, while others may show increased agitation or resistance to routines. These behaviors can be distressing, but they are a result of cognitive changes rather than intentional actions.

Creating a structured and calming environment can help reduce the effects of sundowning. Maintaining a consistent daily routine provides a sense of stability. Exposure to natural light during the day and keeping indoor spaces well lit in the evening can help regulate the body’s internal clock. Limiting caffeine and encouraging regular meals may also support more balanced energy levels.

Engaging in gentle activities during the late afternoon, such as listening to music or looking through familiar photos, can help ease the transition into the evening. It is also helpful to reduce noise and stimulation during this time, creating a more peaceful setting.

For families, patience and reassurance are essential. Speaking calmly and offering simple guidance can help reduce anxiety. In memory care settings like Alden Courts of Shorewood, trained staff are experienced in recognizing and managing sundowning behaviors, ensuring residents remain safe and supported.

To learn more about Alden Courts of Shorewood, or to schedule a tour, please contact:

Alden Courts of Shorewood

700 W. Black Rd.

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: (815) 230-8600

aldencourtsofshorewood.com

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