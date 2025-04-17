Unlock Your Best Skin With Eterna MedSpa’s April Beauty Deals

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is blooming with fantastic April specials to help you achieve your skincare goals. Whether you’re looking to tackle hyperpigmentation, restore volume, or simply elevate your daily routine, Eterna has got you covered.

Say goodbye to brown spots and redness with Lumecca. Achieve a clearer, more even complexion with Lumecca, the most powerful IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) for targeting pigmented and vascular concerns. And this April, you can enjoy 15% off Lumecca treatments. “Patients consistently see noticeable improvements after a single treatment,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. “Lumecca can be used on various body areas. The most common areas of treatment are zones that are regularly exposed to the sun, such as the face, neck, chest, legs, hands, and arms.”

Restore volume and smooth wrinkles with filler savings. Want to add volume to your cheeks, plump your lips, or smooth out fine lines and wrinkles? This month, Eterna is offering a special deal on dermal fillers: buy any two syringes of filler and receive $100 off. “Dermal fillers are injectable hyaluronic acid treatments designed to smooth facial lines and restore lost volume, creating a fuller, more youthful appearance,” said Malinowski. “Juvederm and Restylane are two types of dermal fillers offered at Eterna. Dermal fillers can last up to a year, though duration depends on filler type and individual metabolism.”

Elevate your skincare routine with Obagi. Obagi, a pharmaceutical-grade skincare line, is offered at Eterna to help correct dark spots. “It’s the only medical grade skincare line we carry,” said Malinowski. “The other lines we have are cosmeceutical.” This April, clients can enjoy 15% off all Obagi products. “We love the line because it has science-driven results,” she added. “It addresses just about every skin condition, including hyperpigmentation, acne, aging, fine lines, and wrinkles.”

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center

217 Vertin Boulevard

Shorewood, IL60404

Ph: 815.254.8888

https://www.eternalaser.com/