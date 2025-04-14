Catholic Education Foundation Highlights Diocese of Joliet Students’ Success in Sports

As the school season begins to wind down, the Illinois High School Association has already awarded several team and individual athletic championships this year.

With Benet Academy winning the Class 4A boys basketball title a few weeks ago, the Joliet Diocese already has six team champions this school year. The Redwing boys basketball team joined the Benet girls tennis team (1A), Montini Catholic’s football (3A) and girls basketball (3A), Immaculate Conception’s team wrestling (2A), and Providence Catholic’s competitive dance (1A) as Joliet Diocese champions.

Individually, Benet’s Finn Richards won the 3A boys cross country title and Shane Delaney and Clare Lopatka took home the 1A girls tennis doubles title. They were joined by Class 2A wrestlers Allen Woo (Montini, 113 pounds), Max Cumbee (IC Catholic, 116), Deven Casey (IC Catholic, 132), Kam Luif (Montini, 138), Justus Heeg (Providence, 150) and Brody Kelly (IC Catholic, 175), who all won state titles.

A former Diocese of Joliet athlete DJ Hamiti, who won three state wrestling titles at Joliet Catholic Academy and was a heavy favorite for a fourth before his senior year was halted due to COVID-19, recently ended his college career with a national championship at 174 pounds for Oklahoma State University.

The success in sports complements the success Diocese of Joliet schools have in the classroom, making it crucial that all students have the opportunity to enjoy success.

The Catholic Education Foundation offers need-based scholarships for hardworking families to get the aid needed to send their children to a Catholic school.

Sixteen of the state champion athletes are recipients of a CEF scholarship and may not have had the experience of winning if not for the generous donors.

