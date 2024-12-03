Silver Cross Hospital Earns Elite Status for 20 Straight A’s for Patient Safety

Silver Cross Hospital was awarded an “A” Hospital Safety Grade for the 20th consecutive time by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of excellence in patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. This achievement highlights Silver Cross as one of an elite number of hospitals nationally to earn consistent straight A’s twice a year, year after year.

“Consistent actions form habits,” explains Michael Mutterer, RN, MA, LCPC, CADC, LNHA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Cross . “And at Silver Cross, we’re consistently focused on what matters most: the safety of our patients. We’re proud of our safety culture that encourages every one of our employees, medical staff members, and volunteers to speak up for safety. This takes dedication at every level of our organization to ensure our patients receive the highest standard of care they expect and deserve, day in and day out. Congratulations to our entire team on this extraordinary achievement.”

The Leapfrog Group assigns “A” through “F” grades to general hospitals nationwide based on over 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“Everyone who works and volunteers at Silver Cross Hospital should take immense pride in this accomplishment,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It reflects enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your whole community should be proud of their tireless efforts to put patients first.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, injuries, and infections that can lead to harm or even death. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To learn more about Silver Cross hospital, visit silvercross.org .