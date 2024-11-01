Registration Now Open for Nov. 6 Diabetes Fair at Silver Cross Hospital

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and registration is open for the Silver Cross Diabetes Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 3-6 p.m. in the Conference Center at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

Sponsored by the Silver Cross Diabetes Education Center , the event will offer:

Three breakout sessions: Healthy Eating; New Diabetes Medications; and Exercise Ideas



A presentation on Medicare Insurance Options



“Ask the Diabetes Experts” panel discussion with Diabetes Care Education Specialists, a Pharmacist, a Physical Therapist, and an Insurance Specialist



Vendor Tables



Raffles



The Conference Center is located in Pavilion A, 1890 Silver Cross Blvd. Guests can attend any time between 3 and 6 p.m. The first 100 people who register will receive a gift bag. To register, visit silvercross.org .

Diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when the body cannot properly regulate blood sugar (glucose) levels. There are two main types: Type 1, where the body produces little to no insulin, and Type 2, which occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or fails to produce enough.

Symptoms may include increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, and blurred vision. Managing diabetes often involves a combination of medication, lifestyle changes, and regular monitoring of blood sugar levels. A balanced diet, regular exercise, and weight management can significantly improve outcomes and help prevent complications associated with this disease.

About Silver Cross Hospital

Silver Cross Hospital is an independent, not-for-profit healthcare provider serving Will County and southwest suburban communities since 1895. Silver Cross has been recognized as a 100 Top Hospitals National Award winner 11 times, honored with an “A” Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group 19 times, and is rated 4 Stars by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

To learn more, visit silvercross.org .