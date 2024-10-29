Joliet Catholic Academy Marks Heritage Month With Mass, Service, and Reflection

Joliet Catholic Academy was established in 1990 by combining Joliet Catholic High School and St. Francis Academy. And each October, JCA celebrates Heritage Month to honor the legacy of the two Catholic orders that shaped these institutions: the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and the Order of Carmelites Province of the Most Pure Heart of Mary.

“We choose October as JCA Heritage Month, because the month opens with the feast days of St. Therese of Lisieux and St. Francis of Assisi, both of whom are important influences in the Carmelite and Franciscan order,” said Missy Ferro, Campus Minister at Joliet Catholic Academy. “We take this time to focus on the charisms of each order, trying to learn from their examples and teachings in order to help our students grow closer to God.”

Each week during Heritage Month, JCA celebrated the rich traditions of both religious orders. Activities included an all-school Heritage Mass, celebrating the gifts of the Earth with extended outdoor lunch periods, and serving the community through the Senior Service Day. For the latter, about 150 students, along with their teachers, went out into the community to provide for the needs of many by volunteering at various organizations, including a senior living community, the Habitat for Humanity Restore, ShareFest Food Pantry, the Will County Forest Preserve, and two Habitat for Humanity build sites.

Additionally, students attended presentations by the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate about the origins and accomplishments of the order and Franciscan Spirituality, and by the Order of Carmelites Province of the Most Pure Heart of Mary to learn about the origins of the Carmelite order and their spiritual life.

“We are proud of this time we take to understand those orders, who saw a calling in Catholic education and chose to build a faith-filled, strong, and proud school like Joliet Catholic Academy,” Ferro said.

