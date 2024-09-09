Mokena Man’s Donations to AbilityLab at Silver Cross Now Include Himself

Thanks to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab therapists at Silver Cross Hospital, Bo Boll walked out of the hospital after a few weeks’ stay in May 2023, even though Guillain-Barre Syndrome had rendered him a quadriplegic.

Physical Therapist Jada Green and Occupational Therapist Lindsay Sloan urged, cajoled, and used humor; anything to convince Boll he could do more. Now nearly fully recovered, Boll, 75, wants to help the therapists help their other patients.

“I am volunteering at Silver Cross,” said Boll, “When they asked me where I wanted to go, I immediately said Inpatient Physical Therapy.”

Since his release, Boll has been back several times, bringing lunch for the staff and, as a carpenter by trade, making therapy equipment he thought of or was requested by the staff.

His recent builds include a wider platform patients use to practice going up steps with their walker, and a vertical pipe with rods patients use to place different size washers to enhance their dexterity.

Inspiring Others

Boll encourages the patients working with his therapist friends. “If I could do it, so could they. They seem to appreciate that.”

He believes going through therapy can help him inspire others to trust what the therapists say. With a gentle nudge from Jennifer Zolp, Clinical Manager of Inpatient Rehab, Boll applied to volunteer. Lora Diaz, Administrative Director of the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab at Silver Cross, is thrilled he did. “He’s awesome,” she said. “He will do great.”

Becoming a Volunteer

Initially, Laura Valencik, Silver Cross Director of Guest and Volunteer Services, didn’t realize who Boll was when she called him for an interview.

“I hadn’t connected the dots,” she said. “After talking to him, I said, ‘I know you. You are the wonderful person I heard about.’ He is so loved by the people at the AbilityLab.”

Boll said he looks forward to talking to the patients. “I am so grateful. I want to keep giving back.”

