Providence Catholic High School Offers Key Dates and Events for Prospective Students

Providence Catholic High School warmly welcomes prospective students and their families to explore the exciting opportunities awaiting the Class of 2028. Below is a concise timeline of important events and deadlines for those considering joining the Celtic community.

Veritas Award Application

The prestigious Veritas Award, honoring students who exemplify the school’s values of Truth, Unity, and Love, has an application deadline of December 6, 2024. This award is open to incoming freshmen who demonstrate strong alignment with the mission of Providence Catholic.

Shadow Days (September-December 2024)

Prospective 7th and 8th graders can experience a day in the life of a Providence Catholic student by participating in Shadow Days. Available dates include:

- September: 6 (Harvest Drive Olympics), 17, 20 (Super Celtic Shadow Day for 8th graders), 27

- October: 4, 8, 11, 18, 29

- November: 5 (Super Celtic Shadow Day for 8th graders), 8, 12, 15, 19, 22

- December: 3, 6, 10, 13

These immersive experiences allow students to attend classes, meet faculty, and engage with current students.

Junior High Nights

On October 9 and 18, 2024, Providence Catholic invites junior high students to join in the excitement of school events, including football games, band performances, and cheer and dance activities. These nights provide a fun and interactive way to experience the school spirit.

Open Houses

Prospective families are encouraged to attend the Open House on November 17 and the Mini-Open House on December 4, 2024. These sessions offer a comprehensive overview of the school’s academic and extracurricular programs, with opportunities to meet faculty and tour the campus.

Placement Exam (December 7, 2024)

For incoming freshmen, the Placement Exam on December 7 is a crucial step in the admissions process. Pre-registration is required!

By following this timeline, prospective students and their families can seamlessly navigate the admissions process and begin their journey at Providence Catholic High School. Registration for these events is available online at www.providencecatholic.org .

For additional information, please contact:

Providence Catholic High School

1800 W. Lincoln Hwy

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: (815) 485-2136

providencecatholic.org