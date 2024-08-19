The Long-Term Effects of Semi-Truck Accidents on Victims

As a combat veteran and purple heart recipient, attorney Phil Lee understands the long-term effects injuries can have on daily life. Like combat injuries, semi-truck accidents often result in severe consequences due to the sheer size and weight of these vehicles. Victims of such accidents frequently face long-term effects that can significantly impact their life.

Physically, the injuries sustained in semi-truck accidents can be catastrophic. Common injuries include spinal cord damage, traumatic brain injuries, and multiple fractures, all of which can lead to permanent disabilities. These physical impairments may require ongoing medical treatment and sometimes lifelong care.

The psychological impact of semi-truck accidents is equally profound. Many victims experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression following the accident. The mental health challenges can be long-lasting, requiring extensive therapy and support.

Financially, the aftermath of a semi-truck accident can be overwhelming. Medical bills, rehabilitation costs, and the loss of income due to an inability to work can lead to severe financial strain. Victims may also face additional expenses related to modifying their living spaces to accommodate disabilities or hiring in-home care services.

The victim’s family members often become primary caregivers; they may experience emotional and financial strain as a result. The ripple effect of a semi-truck accident can disrupt the stability and well-being of an entire household.

Legal battles for compensation can be lengthy and arduous, requiring victims to navigate complex insurance claims and potential litigation against trucking companies, which are both time-consuming and emotionally draining.

Seeking legal recourse with the help of an experienced attorney like Phil Lee of Lee & Andreano, PC in Joliet can help ensure that you receive fair compensation to cover medical expenses, lost wages, and other associated costs. Lee, a former 1st Lieutenant in the Army and a combat veteran, is skilled in accident reconstruction and other methods of analyzing vehicle crashes.

For more information, please contact:

Lee & Andreano, PC

58 N. Chicago St.

Joliet, IL 60432

Ph: 815-242-2000

FIGHTWITHPHIL.COM

Lee & Andreano Logo Sponsored