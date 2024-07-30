Beyond Summer: Why Vein Disease Needs Attention All Year Round

Summer sandals and shorts can expose unsightly spider veins and varicose veins, putting a damper on your fun. And while wanting to look your best is a natural concern, there’s a far more compelling reason to address vein disease: your overall health.

Left untreated, varicose veins can lead to serious complications year-round. These include skin discoloration, or hyperpigmentation, and leg ulcers, which are open sores that are difficult to heal. In some cases, varicose veins can even increase your risk of blood clots.

Just some of the symptoms associated with varicose veins can include swelling, aching, cramping, fatigue, heaviness, itching and burning.

Most spider veins, for instance, can be treated by sclerotherapy, a minimally invasive technique in which a very fine needle injects a solution directly into the veins, causing them to seal shut and prevent further blood flow. The veins are then absorbed by the body and disappear.

Following the treatment, the patient’s leg is compressed with either stockings or bandages that are worn for about two weeks. Patients are encouraged to walk regularly during that time.

For deeper vein issues, Eterna offers both VenaSeal and Radio-Frequency Ablation.

The VenaSeal procedure uses a medical glue to close affected veins. The special adhesive holds the walls of the veins together, stopping and then redirecting the blood flow to healthy veins. In time, the body absorbs the inactive veins and they disappear.

Radiofrequency ablation, or RFA, is a minimally invasive technique that uses heat created by radiofrequency to shut down the vein and redirect blood flow to the healthy veins. Recovery is quick and fairly pain-free.

