Jack Wheeler leads Morris baseball to victory: Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Baseball
Morris 6, Wilmington 2: Jack Wheeler homered twice to help Morris to a nonconference victory.
Wheeler went 3 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Brett Bounds went 1 for 3 with two runs scored. Colin Pfeifer got the win on the mound, striking out five through six innings pitched.
Reed-Custer 2, Sandwich 0: Matt Kuban had a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to help the Comets to a nonconference win.
Jacob Reardon led the offense with a homer and two RBIs. Alex Bielfeldt had a double, while Joe Bembenek, Landen Robinson, Thomas Emery, Collin Monroe and Kaiden Klein had a hit each.
Plainfield Central 6, Joliet Central 1: Ryan Perry had 10 strikeouts through six innings to help the Wildcats to a WJOL tournament victory.
JT Augustyniak went 2 for 4 at the plate with two runs, and Sam Bathan was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Coal City 2, Bishop McNamara 0: Lance Cuddy allowed just two hits and struck out 11 through 6 2/3 innings of work on the mound for the Coalers during a nonconference win.
Gavin Berger went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Minooka 11, Lincoln-Way Central 0 (5 inn.): Brayden Zilis allowed one hit and struck out seven through four innings on the mound to lead Minooka to a WJOL tournament win.
CJ Deckinga led the way on offense, going 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Dwight 5, Roanoke-Benson 4: Joey Starks went 1 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored for the Trojans during a Tri-County Conference victory.
Ayden Collum went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Starks struck out eight through 6 1/3 innings pitched. Jake Wilkey got the win, pitching 1/3 inning of relief.
Providence Catholic 7, Plainfield East 2: Nate O’Donnell went 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple, a solo homer and two RBIs for the Celtics during a WJOL tournament win.
Enzo Infelise went 3 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Kasten Goebbert struck out eight through three innings on the mound.
Naperville North 10, Plainfield South 2: The Cougars fell early and couldn’t come back in nonconference play.
Nick Ruenzi and Mateo Osorio each drove in a run for Plainfield.
West Aurora 9, Joliet Central 0: The Steelmen couldn’t get on the board during a WJOL tournament matchup.
Softball
Providence Catholic 1, Lockport 0: The team’s lone hit by Angelina Cole drove in Bella Olszta in the seventh inning to put the Celtics on top during a WJOL tournament win.
Cole went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Macie Robbins struck out seven and allowed two hits over seven innings of work.
Seneca 11, Henry 1 (5 inn.): Alyssa Zellers went 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored for the Fighting Irish during a Tri-County Conference victory.
Lexie Buis had a triple and drove in a run. Tessa Krull struck out nine through five innings pitched on the mound.
Coal City 13, Joliet West 9: Khloe Picard and Madalyn Petersen both homered for the Coalers during a WJOL tournament win.
Picard had four RBIs and Petersen had five. Kaycee Graf went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Brittnae Combes got the win in the circle, allowing six hits through two innings of relief.
Joliet Catholic 18, Coal City 3 (5 inn.): Addy Rizzatto went 3 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Angels to a WJOL tournament victory.
Emma Mackey went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, and Molly Ryan went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Joliet Catholic 2, Minooka 1: Nina Sebahar struck out four and allowed one run through seven innings for the Angels during a WJOL tournament win.
Erica Johnson went 1 for 3 at the plate and drove in two runs.
Lincoln-Way Central 1, Lincoln-Way West 0: Jess Noga got the job done on both sides for a WJOL tournament victory.
Noga went 1 for 2 with a double and struck out seven, allowing five hits and one run scored through seven innings of work on the mound.
Lincoln-Way West 3, Lockport 1: Reese Forsythe went 1 for 2 with a homer and an RBI to lead the Warriors to a WJOL tournament win.
Abby Brueggmann went 2 for 3 with a run scored. Reese Rourke got the win, striking out four through seven innings pitched.
Lemont 18, Campbell County (Tenn.) 2: Lemont put up 10 runs in the seventh inning to pick up a nonconference victory in Tennessee.
Ava Zdenovec, McKenna Crane and Natalie Pacyga each homered. Pacyga drove in four runs and scored three.
Crane struck out 13 and allowed two runs through seven innings of work on the mound.
Minooka 21, Joliet West 7 (6 inn.): Ella Featherston went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI, but the Tigers fell in WJOL tournament action.
Sandwich 5, Reed-Custer 4: Sophia Moyers struck out nine through seven innings pitched, but the Comets fell in nonconference play.
Kirstin Klein and Adalyn Steichen each drove in a run.
Girls soccer
Minooka 1, Oswego East 1: Carli Rausa scored the lone goal for Minooka off of an assist from Sophia Rausa for the tie during a Southwest Prairie Conference matchup.
Lockport 1, Lincoln-Way Central 0: Yuri Hernandez scored the only goal of the game to help the Porters to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Yorkville 1, Bolingbrook 1: The Raiders battled to tie in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Oswego 3, Plainfield Central 0: The Wildcats fell and couldn’t come back in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Joliet West 0: Ben Pryor had 10 kills, and the Knights picked up a nonconference win, 25-15, 25-17.
Logan Baechtold had three kills and two blocks, and Braeden Fiore had three kills and 24 assists.
Lockport 2, Plainfield East 1: Adam Gieser had 15 kills on the night to lead the Porters to a nonconference win, 25-14, 19-25, 25-19.
Ryan Dziadkowiec had 25 assists, Drew Miller had 20 digs and Austin Williams had four kills and three blocks.
Boys tennis
Plainfield North 6, Joliet 1: The Tigers dominated for the Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 17, Shepard 3: At Shepard, the Warriors battled and picked up a nonconference victory. LWW improves to 8-5.