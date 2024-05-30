May 30, 2024
PRP Under Eye Treatment: What You Should Know

Tired of looking in the mirror and seeing those unwanted signs of aging around your eyes? Forget going under the knife – there’s a new option that harnesses the power of your own body to achieve a brighter, more youthful appearance.

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injections are a revolutionary treatment offered at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center that can tackle a multitude of under-eye concerns.

The procedure uses a client’s own blood plasma to tighten the skin and reduce wrinkles. How?

During the treatment, a small amount of blood is drawn and then placed in a centrifuge where it is spun at high speeds so the plasma rises to the top. The plasma is then drawn out into a syringe and injected in the under eye area.

The plasma contains proteins which strengthen and volumize the skin. In the under-eye area, rejuvenation occurs, stimulating the natural production of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid.

The benefits of Platelet-Rich Plasma extend beyond just wrinkle reduction.

“PRP helps with dark circles, puffiness, and shallowness under the eyes,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. “It also minimizes crepey skin under the eye area.”

The results of the injections can last anywhere from six months to a year, depending on your individual age and skin condition.

Wondering if Platelet-Rich Plasma therapy is the right choice for you? Eterna MedSpa offers complimentary consultations with a nurse where you can discuss your goals and get a personalized treatment plan.

Don’t wait any longer to achieve the beautiful, youthful eyes you deserve – explore the power of PRP at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

