Marseilles Woman Getting Sound, Safe Sleep After Inspire Therapy at Silver Cross Hospital

Charlotte Caputo, age 76, suffered with breathing problems for years. After her doctor suggested a sleep test, she learned her breathing stopped often during the night.

Some 25 million Americans go to sleep and don’t realize they may stop breathing 15 to 65 times an hour. They are victims of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), and it’s as dangerous as it sounds.

OSA occurs when soft tissues in the airway block the flow of oxygen to the brain. The brain senses a lack of oxygen and wakes the body up just long enough to take a breath.

Since she lived alone, Caputo had no idea her breathing was stopping throughout the night until she went on a rafting trip with some girlfriends. “One of them woke me up and said, ‘Your breathing keeps stopping.’ I got in for the test right away.”

The first remedy was a CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machine, which Caputo said worked fine, but she heard that particular brand was recalled after being linked to cancer.

“I already had cancer, and I didn’t want to have it again,” said Caputo. “I heard about the Inspire Therapy in ads. My doctor referred me to Dr. Rajeev Mehta.”

To be a candidate, OSA sufferers must have been diagnosed with moderate to severe sleep apnea, cannot use or get constant benefit from a CPAP, are not significantly obese (BMI 35 or less), and must be at least 18 years old.

The Inspire system, implanted during surgery, delivers mild stimulation to key airway muscles and moves the tongue out of the way with each breath, allowing the airway to open during sleep. No mask or hose is required.

Caputo had her surgery on Feb. 8, 2022. “It is wonderful,” she said. “I would recommend it to anyone.”

For more information about Inspire Therapy or Obstructive Sleep Apnea, please visit silvercross.org .