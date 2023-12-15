Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD): Does it Affect You?

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that seems to correlate with changes in the seasons. For most people with SAD, symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months, sapping energy and making them feel moody.

Symptoms of SAD may also include feeling depressed, losing interest in activities you once enjoyed, having low energy and problems with sleeping, and experiencing changes in your appetite or weight. It’s normal to have some days when you feel down, but if you feel down for days at a time and can’t get motivated to do activities you normally enjoy, see your doctor. This is particularly important if your sleep patterns and appetite have changed, if you turn to alcohol for comfort or relaxation, or if you feel hopeless or have suicidal thoughts.

The specific causes of SAD remain unknown, but several factors may come into play. The reduced amount of sunlight in fall and winter may disrupt your body’s internal clock and lead to feelings of depression. A drop in serotonin, a brain chemical (neurotransmitter) that affects mood, might play a role in SAD. Finally, the change in seasons can disrupt the balance of the body’s level of melatonin, which plays a role in sleep patterns and mood.

Treatment for SAD may include light therapy (phototherapy), psychotherapy, and medication. Addressing the problem as soon as possible can help prevent complications. If you think you might have SAD, talk to your doctor or mental health professional about the various treatment options.

Understanding SAD is crucial because it can be more than just “winter blues” or a seasonal funk that you have to tough out on your own. Taking steps to keep your mood and motivation steady throughout the year is essential for your overall well-being.

