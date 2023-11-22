Frankfort Man Back in Blue Suede Shoes After Heart Surgery and Therapy at Silver Cross Hospital

Dave Thomas of Frankfort didn’t share his sister’s zeal for Elvis Presley, until he watched a bunch of The King’s movies. Since then, he has become a popular Elvis impersonator, performing shows in local venues.

The 63-year-old has multiple jobs and works out to keep in shape. That includes check-ups with his physician, Dr. William Will. During one visit last year, his EKG showed an abnormality, but he didn’t get all shook up.

“My doctor didn’t think it was anything, but he scheduled me for tests,” said Thomas.

One test was an echocardiogram. Dr. Abdul Sankari, an interventional cardiologist on staff at Silver Cross Hospital , told Thomas he needed to visit him the next day. The nurse and Dr. Sankari spotted an aneurysm on Thomas’ aorta. If left untreated, it could rupture, leading to further complications or even death.

Dr. Sankari referred Thomas to Dr. Pat Pappas, a cardiothoracic surgeon and Medical Director of Silver Cross Hospital’s heart surgery program. Following surgery, therapists from the hospital’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Department visited Thomas.

“We go over what the patient needs to do, then we have them walk as soon as possible,” said Kim Mason, Clinical Supervisor for Cardiac Rehabilitation at Silver Cross. “He was exercising before surgery. That helps recovery.”

And working with “Elvis?”

“Oh, he was a pleasure,” Mason said. “You could tell he is a performer. For his final session, he showed up dressed as Elvis!”

Thomas was equally complimentary. “They were the best rehab people you could find.”

Thomas performed again as Elvis, just eight days after returning home. He credits his grandson, Drake, 18, a drummer, with helping him through that performance.

Thomas realized he may have been more affected by the aneurysm than he thought. “I would be so tired at the end of the day. I thought it was just part of getting old, and that I work two jobs plus performing. Now, I feel like a million dollars. I can’t thank the people at Silver Cross enough. They saved my life.”

The Midwest Institute for Heart at Silver Cross Hospital can help you stay well. A $49 Heart Scan helps determine your risk for heart disease. Schedule one today at silvercross.org .

Silver Cross Hospital

1900 Silver Cross Blvd

New Lenox, IL 60451