3 Things to Check Before Calling a Plumber

Facing plumbing issues can be a hassle, but before you pick up the phone to call a plumber, you can check a few things on your own. By taking a few simple steps, you may be able to identify and resolve minor plumbing problems. Here are three things to check before calling a plumber.

Check the Water Supply:

Start by checking if the main water valve is fully open. This valve is typically located near the water meter and should be turned counterclockwise to be in the open position. If the valve is partially closed or completely shut off, turn it on to restore water flow. It’s also worth checking if any other valves leading to specific fixtures or appliances are closed, as this may be the source of the issue.

Inspect for Clogs:

Clogged drains can cause water backup and slow drainage. If you’re experiencing issues with sinks, showers, or toilets, it’s worth inspecting for clogs before contacting a plumber. Use a plunger or a drain snake to try and dislodge any obstructions. Remove the P-trap underneath each sink and clean it out, as debris can accumulate there.

Check for Leaks:

Water leaks can lead to damage and wasted water if left unattended. Regularly inspect your plumbing fixtures, pipes, and appliances for any signs of leaks. Look for water stains, dampness, or pooling in areas such as under sinks, around toilets, and near water heaters. Check for drips from faucets and showerheads and tighten any loose connections, if possible.

