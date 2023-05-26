3 Things to know about NeuroStroke Rehab

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain becomes blocked, cutting off the flow of oxygen and nutrients, or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts. Strokes can cause lasting brain damage, and are the leading cause of long-term disability and the third leading cause of death in American adults.

1. According to the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute, the symptoms of a stroke can vary from mild weakness to numbness or paralysis on one side of the body. Other symptoms may include sudden severe headaches or weakness, and trouble seeing, speaking, or understanding speech. Time is of the essence when dealing with a potential stroke - don’t wait to see if the person experiencing the symptoms gets better. Call an ambulance if you think someone is having a stroke.

2. The goal of stroke rehabilitation is to return maximum functionality to the patient. Alden Estates of Shorewood specializes in transitional care and post-acute services, optimizing the transition from hospital to home. For stroke and traumatic brain injury patients, Alden offers an intensive, customized NeuroRehabilitation treatment program, called NeuroStrokePro™, that offers patients comprehensive coordinated care, education, and the tools needed to restore the skills necessary so they can return home.

3. Along with a team of therapists, nurses, and social workers, led by a board-certified physician, Alden offers cutting-edge equipment to assist patients in their recovery. Patients have access to a treadmill, plinth, Flexistand, and gym balls to improve motor performance. Ultrasound, E-stim, and short wave diathermy treatments help manipulate muscle tone and alleviate pain. Medication management, cognitive retraining, and psychological consultations address anxiety and other side effects of a stroke. Case management services help ensure a smooth transition so the patient can successfully return home.

Alden’s innovative NeuroGym helps neurological and orthopedic patients with a significant loss of function achieve better results.

For more information about NeuroStroke Rehabilitation, please contact:

Alden Estates of Shorewood

710 W. Black Road

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815-230-8700

aldenestatesofshorewood.com