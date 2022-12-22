It’s no secret that the winter season can be challenging for people, especially seniors. As the days are shorter, the weather is colder, and many people feel down and depressed. But you may not know that this phenomenon isn’t limited to the winter months. Seniors can experience seasonal depression at any time of year.

Seasonal depression impacts both the physical and mental health of seniors. Seasonal depression, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), is depression that occurs in certain people at specific times of the year. Symptoms range from minor to severe and may include sadness, hopelessness, irritability, difficulty concentrating, fatigue, disrupted sleep patterns, and changes in appetite.

Some seniors may not recognize the signs and symptoms in themselves due to age-related cognitive changes or an unwillingness to confront their condition. The symptoms of seasonal depression in seniors can vary greatly and include physical changes such as increased fatigue, weight gain or loss, headaches, joint pain, digestive issues, and other ailments. Mental health symptoms such as feeling depressed or anxious while having difficulty concentrating, sleeping, or enjoying activities may also be present. Other signs can include a decrease in social activity and an increase in isolation.

To combat depression, increase social activity and spend time outdoors to boost mood. Exercise is another vital part of treating seasonal depression, as it releases endorphins that can give you happiness. Eating healthy foods, staying hydrated, and avoiding alcohol or drugs can help manage symptoms. Finally, get plenty of rest - routinely go to sleep and awake at the same time each night and morning.

By understanding seasonal depression and its symptoms, seniors are better equipped to identify it and get help when needed. With proper treatment, seniors can enjoy life more fully despite any challenges that may come their way.

