3 Things to Check Before Calling a Plumber

Homeownership comes with many responsibilities- one of those is keeping up with the maintenance of your home. This includes making sure that your plumbing is in good working order.

If you experience a plumbing issue, it can be tempting to panic. But before you call for professional help, you can check a few things. In many cases, the problem may be something simple to fix.

1. Check the water pressure. Low water pressure can cause a whole host of problems. If the water pressure is too low, it could be due to a clogged pipe or an issue with your water main. Check your home’s main shutoff valve to ensure it’s open, then look for any kinks in the line that might be restricting flow.

2. Look for blockages. Clogged drains are a common plumbing issue. Have you ever been washing your hands and noticed that one sink is draining much slower than the other? That’s probably because there are blockages in them. Check all your toilets, tubs, or sinks for any signs of slow draining, then use a plunger to clear out those pesky jams.

3. Inspect the pipes. Old, corroded pipes can lead to problems such as water leaks and low water pressure. Inspect the pipes in your home for any signs of damage, such as cracks or discoloration. If you spot anything suspicious, it’s time to call a plumber.

By taking these three steps, you can save time and money by avoiding unnecessary plumbing repairs. Remember: plumbing problems won’t go away on their own- but with the right amount of care and attention, you can avoid any significant issues.

However, for more serious issues or if you can’t identify and fix the problem, don’t hesitate to call a professional plumber for help. They’ll be able to diagnose the issue and get your plumbing system back up and running in no time.

Omega Plumbing provides the Greater Chicagoland area with top-quality plumbing services. To schedule your next project, please call us at 815-773-0808.

Omega Plumbing

521 Oak Leaf Court Unit A

Joliet, IL 60436