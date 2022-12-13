Lewis University: Cyber security program

The world is becoming a cyber-connected society. We rely on technology for communication, commerce, and many other aspects of our lives. As we become more dependent on technology, cybersecurity becomes more critical.

Cybersecurity is the practice of protecting networks, systems, and programs from digital attacks. Organizations rely on cybersecurity professionals to keep their data safe from increased cyber-attacks. With cyber threats on the rise, having a robust cybersecurity plan helps protect data and information.

Lewis University has responded to this need by launching a Master Cybersecurity Program. The program includes network security, cryptography, ethical hacking, and incident response courses. Students can learn security analysis, risk management, and secure coding practices.

Graduates of the cyber security program will find plenty of career opportunities. Cybersecurity experts are in great demand due to the ever-growing need to protect data from hackers. Graduating students work for private companies, government agencies, or nonprofit organizations.

Our school program helps students learn how to stop cyber-attacks. Courses include computer forensics, malware analysis, and penetration testing. We give students the tools they need to become cybersecurity professionals. Graduates can learn how to keep data safe and secure.

We have been a Department of Homeland Security-certified school since 2011. This distinction means that students can compete for scholarship funding and other awards. We equip next-generation students with the tools to achieve their cybersecurity dreams. Our innovative curriculum puts students ahead of the curve in an evolving field.

At Lewis University, students can get the skills they need to protect data and stop cyber threats. The cybersecurity program meets high standards. Our well-rounded program includes ethical and legal knowledge, technical knowledge, and problem-solving skills. So, if you graduate from our program, you will be ready to make a difference in cybersecurity.

Lewis University is ready to train you for a career with unlimited potential. Start your Cybersecurity journey today and join us in protecting our digital assets. Contact us at 815-838-0500 to learn more.

Lewis University

One University Way

Romeoville, IL 60446

(815) 838-0500

www.lewisu.edu