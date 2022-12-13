City Wide Mattress - A Community Partner

Being a community partner means giving back to the community that has given so much to us. It means donating time, money, and resources to local events and organizations and supporting our neighbors in need. It’s about building relationships with the people who make up our community and working together to make our neighborhood better for everyone.

We are proud to have been part of the Channahon Little League Baseball team for many years. Little league’s mission is to teach young people the value of teamwork, sportsmanship, and hard work. We understand the importance of our kids being able to play and learn through sports. That’s why we sponsor a team to help cover uniform costs and other fees associated with playing baseball.

Our donations to events such as the Joliet Catholic Academy’s Jubilate Event demonstrate our commitment to giving back to our community. We are grateful for the opportunity to use our business funds to support such meaningful and important events. We believe everyone should have access to enriching experiences and strive to make this a reality by supporting these causes.

Moreover, we are proud of our long-term relationships with organizations such as Cornerstone Services. Cornerstone’s specialized services provide support to individuals and families in need. For 20 years, we have provided them with all their bedding needs and hope to continue this partnership for many more years.

The strength of our community lies in its people, and we are committed to giving back. We express our appreciation by giving back to the organizations, events, and individuals that enrich our lives.

We understand that we are stronger together and look forward to continuing to build relationships within our community. City Wide Mattress is dedicated to being a valuable partner in the ongoing effort to make our neighborhood better for everyone.

Thank you for trusting City Wide Mattress to be your community partner. Together we can make a difference.

