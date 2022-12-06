Spa products, treatments can make the holidays bright for family and friends

When the weather outside is frightful, a spa day or some new skincare products can feel so delightful.

For those hard-to-shop-for people in your life, consider a gift certificate for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

“It’s a favorite of many to find under the tree,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

This year, those who purchase a gift certificate valued at $150 or more at Eterna are entered into a raffle for a free skin pen treatment.

“We have many products that your special someone would love to find under the tree, like Latisse eyelash growth enhancer,” Malinowski said. “Who doesn’t want long beautiful lashes?

Giving a gift of good skin care is also a wonderful treat. One of our staff members can help pick a cleanser and moisturizer to give.”

Or how about some lip service? Eterna carries the Avene Cold cream lip balm which can help soothe dry, chapped lips.

“It makes for a great stocking stuffer,” Malinowski said.

Additionally, Obagi products will be 15% off for the month of December.

“Obagi’s Daily Hydro-Drops are everyone’s favorite hyaluronic serum and a perfect gift to anyone this winter,” Malinowski said.

You can also give your loved ones the gift of relaxation and healing with a gift certificate for a service such as a body wrap or facial. Several varieties of facials are available at Eterna, and they make great gifts for both the females and males in your life.

‘Tis the season to spread joy and tranquility. Stop in at Eterna MedSpa today for your gift certificates.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard, Shorewood, 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/