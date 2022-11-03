Carbon monoxide (CO) is a gas you can’t see, taste, or smell. It is created when fuel, such as gas, oil, kerosene, wood, or charcoal, is burned. CO from these sources can accumulate in your home and poison everyone, including your pets. November is Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Awareness Month, so now is the perfect time to educate yourself and your family about this potentially deadly hazard.

How Does Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Happen?

CO enters your bloodstream and prevents blood from carrying oxygen to your organs and tissues. Too little oxygen can cause headaches, dizziness, confusion, nausea, fainting, or even death.

People with heart disease or breathing problems are especially at risk for serious health effects from CO exposure. Infants, young children, pregnant women, and the elderly are also more vulnerable to its effects.

Preventing Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Your Home

There are several things you can do to prevent CO poisoning in your home:

- Install a battery-operated CO detector in every sleeping area of your home and check the batteries every month.

- Never use a portable generator inside your home or garage—or anywhere near an open window, door, or vent where exhaust fumes can enter.

- Don’t idle your car inside a garage, even if you open the garage door. Fumes can build up quickly in an enclosed space.

- Gas dryers with clogged vents can also pose a CO risk. Ensure your dryer vents are cleaned regularly, and never operate the dryer without proper ventilation.

Dyer Vent Wizard is committed to helping homeowners protect their families from the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning from gas dryers. Our professional dryer vent cleaning service will remove anything blocking proper ventilation, including lint, clothing, dryer sheets, and nests.

