Genuine Care Cremation is a Wonderful Resource for the Community

If you’ve recently lost a beloved family member, you may be called upon to assist with disposition decisions and planning. While some people favor a traditional burial, cremation is becoming more and more popular due to the convenience and lower cost.

“At Genuine Care Cremation, our mission is to treat every family as if it were our own,” said Ryan Hayducak, owner of Tezak’s Funeral Home and Genuine Care Cremation. “Once you’ve been cared for by GCC, you become part of our family. Our strength is not only in helping community members during one of the most difficult times of their life, but also being able to provide immediate, honest, and transparent knowledge with one simple phone call.”

Genuine Care Cremation is a family-owned and -operated facility that provides “white glove customer service” to Will, Grundy, Kendall, Cook, and surrounding counties. “We’re a small-scale operation, so our families receive care directly from myself and my amazing team of funeral directors and crematory specialists,” added Hayducak. “We don’t rely on third party companies during the cremation process; only our hands care for your loved one.”

Tezak Funeral Home has been part of the Joliet community since 1908, but the newer Genuine Care Cremation side of the business was created so families don’t have to enter a funeral home and go through the traditional planning process. “GCC is located in the Park Place Plaza in Shorewood,” said Hayducak. “Our crematory is located within the Tezak Funeral Home facility, so we can offer families peace of mind knowing their loved one is never transferred to another facility and there will never be a question of where your family member is located. We also keep expenses lower by eliminating travel and overhead costs.”

GCC staff can assist with additional memorial service, obituary, prayer card, register book, and video tribute arrangements to help tell the story of a life well lived.

For more information, please contact:

Genuine Care Creamation

807 W Jefferson Street, Unit S

Shorewood, IL 60404