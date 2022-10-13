Should I pop my pimples?

Did a pimple appear on your face out of nowhere and you find yourself asking, “Should I pop it?”

The answer is no, said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

“You could leave a scar if it’s not done properly,” she said. “It is best to leave it up to a professional.”

That’s because popping pimples at home can lead to several unwanted side effects, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. For instance, you could push some of the contents inside the pimple deeper into the skin, which can increase inflammation and lead to more-noticeable acne. According to the AAD, you can also run the risk of getting an infection from the bacteria on your hands.

Eterna skin professionals have a technique they can use to physically get rid of acne.

“We use a lancet to open up the pimple so less pressure is used when extracting the pimple,” Malinowski said. “We then use a topical to heal up the pimple right away.”

To help clear your skin up quickly, the AAD recommends keeping your hands away from your face, using ice to reduce inflammation, and seeking treatment from a doctor.

