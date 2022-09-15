Dryer Vent 101

As any homeowner knows, the dryer is an essential appliance, saving time and energy, but it also helps to extend the life of clothes by preventing shrinkage and damage. However, dryers can also be a fire hazard if dryer vents are not properly maintained. One of the essential things is regularly cleaning the dryer vent.

The purpose of a dryer vent is to remove the moisture from your clothes so they can dry quickly and efficiently. Obstructed and clogged vents result in longer drying times, which wastes energy and can cause clothes to overheat, potentially damaging them. In the worst-case scenario, an obstructed duct can cause a fire.

Lint and debris build up in the exhaust vent or the dryer, blocking airflow and cause the dryer to overheat. A blockage in the duct can cause the dryer to overheat, leading to a fire. Homeowners should also ensure that the vent is not kinked or bent, restricting airflow and leading to a fire.

If you don’t clean your dryer vent, you could be putting your home at risk for a fire. Annually, approximately 15,500 fires in the United States are caused by clothes dryers. As a result of these fires, on average, 20 deaths, 370 injuries, and more than $88 million worth of property damage occurs.

You can take simple steps to avoid a dryer fire in your home. First, make sure to clean the lint trap after each use. Second, have a professional clean your dryer vent at least once a year. Third, never use a clothes dryer without a lint trap or when you’re not home.

In addition, your clothes dryer will not work as efficiently, and you could end up with mold or mildew.

