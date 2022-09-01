Three things to know about varicose veins

Are you dealing with varicose veins? You’re not alone. Millions of Americans are affected by the condition, in which veins become swollen and enlarged near the surface of the skin. Varicose veins can be a common cause of leg pain. Here are three more things to know about varicose veins:

1. Causes

Anyone can develop varicose veins

“And varicose veins can affect people at any age,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

There are, however, factors that can increase your risk of developing them.

“If you were an athlete or have a job where you’re standing all the time you could be prone to varicose veins,” Malinowski said. “As well as being pregnant.

2. Treatment

Several non-invasive methods are available to treat varicose veins, such as Endovenous Laser Ablation, or EVLA, Sclerotherapy, and Microphlebectomy. The procedures are done in the office under local anesthetic.

Multiple sessions will likely be necessary, Malinowski said.

“It’s not a one and done,” she said. “We set up a treatment plan. First you come in for an ultrasound so the doctor can see what issues you are having with your veins. Then a report is submitted to your insurance for approval. If you do have varicosity, the EVLA is done and then you will be scheduled for sclerotherapy to clean up the little spider veins. You will also be scheduled for return visits to make sure your veins stay healthy.”

3. Timing

Vein treatments can be performed at any time of the year.

“Although most people like to treat them in the winter because compression stockings need to be worn after the treatment,” said Malinowski.

