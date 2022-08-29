JCA Welcomes 900 Summer Campers and Announces Upcoming Admissions Events

JCA offered 20 different summer camps and welcomed over 900 future students across the Will County Area. These camps were a fantastic opportunity for coaches, teachers, and students to work with future Angels and Hillmen.

Thank you for choosing Joliet Catholic Academy as your child’s summer camp. We appreciate your trust in us and hope you were happy with our program. JCA is already preparing for the summer camp season of 2023-stay tuned for more information.

Joliet Catholic Academy is hosting several fun events for local junior high students during the upcoming school year. These events are designed to provide opportunities for you to learn more about what JCA has to offer. So, we hope you will be able to join us at one or more of these events:

7th and 8th Grade Shadow Days – Register Online

Fridays, September through April – 7:50 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Heritage Award Scholarship Application Opens (for current 8th graders)

September 1, 2022 - www.jca-online.org/heritageaward

Football, Cheer, Dance, Band Junior High Night (Joliet Memorial Stadium)

Friday, October 7, 2022

7:30 p.m. Kickoff vs. Brother Rice

Columbus Day Super Shadow Day (for 7th and 8th graders) Monday, October 10

Homecoming Parade/Football Game

Friday, October 14, 2022; 5:00 p.m. Parade

7:30 p.m. Kickoff vs. St. Benet Academy

Practice High School Placement Test (for current 8th graders)

Saturday, October 8, 2022 - 8 a.m.

Register online at www.jca-online.org/practicetest

Open House

Sunday, November 6, 2022; 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. - Presentations and Optional Tours

Thursday, November 10, 2022, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. - Presentations and Optional Tours

Placement Exam

Saturday, December 3, 2022; 8:00 a.m.

JCA Winter Camps Indoor Baseball, Cheerleading, and Softball Camps; Dates and Times TBA

7th Grade Step Up Day Friday, March 3, 2023; 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

To receive periodic updates about future events and deadlines, visit www.jca-online.org and join JCA’s e-mail list by requesting admissions information.

Thank you again for choosing Joliet Catholic Academy as your child’s summer camp. We hope you had a great experience and look forward to seeing you at our upcoming events.

Joliet Catholic Academy

1200 N. Larkin Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435

815-741-0500

www.jca-online.org