Macular Holes: What You Need to Know

A macular hole is a small break in the macula, the part of the eye that provides central vision. Macular holes usually occur in people over age 60 and are more common in women than men.

Symptoms of a macular hole include:

- Blurry or distorted central vision

- A dark spot in the center of your vision

- Difficulty reading or doing other activities that require central vision

If you have any of these symptoms, contact your eye care provider. They will complete an eye exam and may refer you to a retinal specialist for further testing.

Macular holes are a serious condition that can lead to vision loss. Treatment typically involves surgery to close the gap and repair the macula. In some cases, special injections may be used instead of surgery.

The goal of treatment is to restore vision and prevent further vision loss. Most people who receive treatment for macular holes experience an improvement in their vision. However, some people may still have some degree of vision loss. If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with macular holes, starting treatment as soon as possible is critical to increasing your chances of a good outcome.

After treatment, your vision may not return to normal immediately, and it may take several weeks or months to improve. However, with early treatment, most people with macular holes can significantly improve their central vision.

Macular holes are not the same as macular degeneration, which is a different condition affecting the macula, and the symptoms are similar: both can cause blurry and distorted central vision. Therefore, routine eye wellness exams are essential for people of all ages, especially as we get older. These exams can help detect macular holes and other vision problems early when they are most treatable.

