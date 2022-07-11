Overheating and Seniors: How to Keep Them Safe

It’s the middle of summer, and the heat is on! For seniors, summertime’s soaring temperatures can be a difficult time. Older adults are more vulnerable to health problems from overheating, so it’s essential to take precautions to stay safe in the heat.

The body’s natural cooling system declines, making seniors more vulnerable to heat-related illness. Seniors don’t start sweating as early as young people, so they don’t cool down as quickly. Also, seniors are more likely to have medical conditions aggravated by heat.

Additionally, conditions such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes can make it harder for the body to regulate its temperature. Some medications can also affect the body’s ability to stay cool.

There are a few simple steps that seniors can take to stay safe and relaxed in the summer heat:

- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid alcoholic beverages and caffeine, which can dehydrate the body.

- Wear loose, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and stay cool.

- Spend time in air-conditioned places like shopping malls, libraries, or community centers.

- Take a cool shower or bath to lower your body temperature.

- Check on elderly friends, relatives, and neighbors to ensure they’re staying cool and hydrated.

A typical care plan for seniors includes making sure they’re taking their medications as prescribed and eating a balanced diet. In the summer, it’s also essential to pay attention to how they cope with the heat. If you have any concerns, talk to their doctor or nurse.

If you or someone you know starts to experience symptoms of heat-related illness, such as headache, dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, or difficulty breathing, call 911 immediately. With some planning and preparation, seniors can enjoy the summer without risking their health.

Experience the difference with quality accommodations, compassionate care, and a comfortable environment at Willow Falls Dial Senior Living. Contact us today at 815-725-5868 to learn more and schedule a tour.

Willow Falls Senior Living

1681 Willow Cir Dr.

Crest Hill, IL 60403

815-725-5868