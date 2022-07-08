Whether you are planning a funeral now for a loved one or thinking about options for the future, you may be deciding between cremation or burial.

Cremation is becoming more popular worldwide, since it is often less expensive than a traditional burial and allows for the memorial service to be held at a later time in the future when family and friends can come together.

Here are 3 things to know about cremation.

1. A funeral service followed by cremation does not need to differ from a service followed by a burial.

Usually, cremated remains are placed in urn before being committed to a final resting place. The urn may be buried, placed in an indoor or outdoor mausoleum or columbarium, or interred in a special urn garden that many cemeteries provide for cremated remains. The remains may also be scattered, according to state law.

Funeral or memorial services can be held in a place of worship, a funeral home or in a crematory chapel.

2. Choosing cremation is a personal choice.

If you’re planning for yourself, you may choose cremation for a variety of reasons, including that you want your ashes to be scattered or to be kept with family rather than them having to visit a cemetery. If there are multiple family members who live in different places, the ashes from cremation can be split among them, or even made into beautiful keepsakes.

When making the decision to cremate, take religion into account if applicable, and reach out to your faith leader if you need advice. Religion is something to consider if it is an important factor, as certain faith practices have strong views on cremation.

3. Cremation is a safe, final disposition.

In 2020, 56 percent of Americans who died were cremated, more than double the figure of 27 percent two decades earlier, according to the Cremation Association of North America (CANA). By 2040, 4 out of 5 Americans are projected to choose cremation over casket burial, according to both CANA and the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA).

Cremation is an old tradition, and takes 2-3 hours, depending on the individual’s body and other factors. Cremations are limited to one body at a time. In fact, there are laws in place to ensure that they take proper care of the body.

